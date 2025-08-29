Dogecoin Shows Signs of Movement as Crypto Asset Remittix Gains Attention Ahead of December

Momentum is building across risk assets, and traders are wondering whether Dogecoin can finally break through the ceiling that has capped it for weeks. At the same time, payments-focused Remittix (RTX) is garnering significant attention due to its clear milestones, exchange access, and an entry price under $1 that is easy to size. Here’s a fast read on both—and how some investors are positioning.

Dogecoin: close to a trigger, but confirmation still matters

Dogecoin has hovered around the low-$0.20s, with buyers repeatedly defending the $0.20–$0.21 zone. Bulls want to see prices accept above the mid-$0.20s to unlock a push toward prior local highs, until that happens, range trading tends to dominate.

Source: CMC

Analyst roundups on CMC flag the same line in the sand, hold the rising base, reclaim resistance, and the probability of a breakout jump. Recent summaries also note mixed whale signals and a failed attempt at $0.22 earlier in the week, reinforcing the idea that confirmation beats prediction here. If Dogecoin clears that band with volume, many models point to a fast retest of $0.25–$0.30, fail it, and the chop likely continues.

Remittix (RTX): the utility play aiming for outsized upside

Remittix is built for crypto-to-bank payouts with simple UX and predictable, low fees—crypto is sent, and the recipient gets a bank transfer. The team has already secured a BitMart listing and dated its wallet beta for September 15, 2025, with support for Ethereum and Solana rails. The project’s public tracker shows $0.0987 per token with 625M+ tokens already bought, evidence of steady demand while majors chop.

Why some desks see RTX as the higher-ROI pick right now

Exchange access in sight: The BitMart listing announcement gives a clean on-ramp and early liquidity.

The BitMart listing announcement gives a clean on-ramp and early liquidity. Dated product launch: the wallet beta lands Sept 15, 2025 (ETH + SOL), a concrete adoption moment.

the wallet beta lands Sept 15, 2025 (ETH + SOL), a concrete adoption moment. Real payments use case: crypto-to-bank payouts targeting freelancers, global earners, and SMEs.

crypto-to-bank payouts targeting freelancers, global earners, and SMEs. Under $1, growing traction: $0.0987 with Rs 625M+ tokens acquired by buyers so far.

$0.0987 with Rs 625M+ tokens acquired by buyers so far. Coverage momentum: multiple outlets now frame RTX as a utility alt with outsized upside potential.

If ETFs and liquidity flows keep lifting the broader market into Q4, a payments token with live distribution and a dated beta can catch reflexive bids. That’s the logic behind the “4,000% potential” chatter: combine real utility, exchange access, and a low starting price, and small inflows can move the needle fast.

How to play it this week

For Dogecoin, watch the tape: defending $0.20 is good, but a decisive break and close above resistance is what flips the switch toward $0.25–$0.30. For investors chasing higher upside with fundamentals, Remittix offers a different angle—a $0.0987 entry, 625M+ tokens already taken up, BitMart confirmed, and a Sept 15, 2025, beta to rally around. That mix of clear catalysts and real-world utility is why RTX targets 4,000% gains.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.