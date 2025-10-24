Dogecoin, Solana, and Remittix Gain Market Attention Ahead of the Weekend as Analysts Note Rising Momentum

After a recent price increase at the beginning of October, Solana and Dogecoin have dropped on the charts. DOGE is trading below $0.25, and Solana has fallen below $230. On the other hand, Remittix (RTX) is gaining traction in the market as the best crypto presale 2025.

Advertisement

Analysts forecast that its price could increase by 700% this weekend, given its current presale momentum. Smart investors who want to increase their portfolio are already joining the ongoing presale before price increases in the next stage.

Advertisement

Dogecoin Price Falls On The Daily And Weekly Timeframes

The Dogecoin price has dropped below the $0.25 mark as selling pressure increases in the market. Data from Tradingview shows the value of DOGE has fallen by 1.6% on the 24-hour chart and 4.6% on the 7-day timeframe. The cryptocurrency's trading volume has also suffered losses. It has fallen by 17% to 3.34 billion, an indication of high trading among investors.

Advertisement

In the next few days, DOGE may drop to $0.20 in case the current correction persists. On the other hand, a rise in buying pressure could turn things around for Dogecoin. In the meantime, investors who are big on profits are recouping their losses with Remittix, one of the best ICOs in the market.

Solana Bulls Fight To Regain Control

Like Dogecoin, Solana is also trading in the red zone. Its price has fallen by 1% in the past week after failing to reclaim the $230 level. Per Tradingview, the trading volume of SOL has dropped by 13% to $7.73 billion.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Solana bulls could regain control in the coming weeks if buying momentum increases. Besides, there has been a rise in Solana treasuries in the past month. Public firms like Forward Industries have accumulated over 2 million SOL coins.

Remittix Presale Momentum Signals Early-Stage Opportunity

Remittix is a DeFi crypto project that has potential, and analysts are estimating the possibility of making up to 700% when the token is listed on the major exchanges. The project has already raised more than $27.3 million and sold more than 677 million tokens, which is a huge traction among the early-stage investors.

The project’s mission is to allow users to send crypto directly into bank accounts in 30+ countries. With instant transactions, zero FX fees, and same-day settlements, Remittix is building a foundation for the next wave of payment innovation. Meanwhile, upcoming listings on BitMart and LBank could accelerate adoption for its global payment solution.

How Remittix Is Building Market Strength

$27.3 M+ raised, 677M+ tokens sold

Wallet beta testing is now live

BitMart and LBank listings confirmed

CertiK verified and ranked #1 pre-launch token

15% USDT referral rewards driving viral growth

The Next Big Altcoin for Weekend Gains

While Dogecoin and Solana continue to show potential, Remittix stands out as the next 100x crypto built on real adoption and global payment integration. Its presale momentum, secure infrastructure, and 700% growth forecast make RTX a top crypto to buy before its exchange debut.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.