Dogecoin, XLM Show Upward Momentum — Analysts Assess Potential of $0.09 Coin

The cryptocurrency space continues to move forward, and tokens like Dogecoin and XLM Price are now slowly approaching the $1 mark. Dogecoin sits at $0.2172, whereas Stellar's XLM is at $0.3965.

Advertisement

Both have made modest gains in 24 hours, but trading volume suggests slowing down. In a similar vein, an underdog with a price point of $0.0969 — Remittix (RTX) — is starting to generate buzz.

Advertisement

Dogecoin and XLM Price Update

Dogecoin remains one of the most recognizable cryptocurrencies. Its market value is $32.72 billion based on a daily trade volume of $2.61 billion, though this has declined over 21% in the last few days. Notwithstanding its meme origin, Dogecoin remains a top 10 market cap coin.

Advertisement

Stellar, conversely, focuses on cross-border payments and financial inclusion. XLM Price rose by 1.71% in the last 24 hours to $0.3965, with the project currently boasting a market capitalization of $12.41 billion.

The daily trade volume is at $291.67 million, down by 9.16%. The tokens are still in demand, but it is debatable whether they can overcome the symbolic $1 barrier in the near term.

The Broader Context: Adoption and Utility

As cryptocurrency use increases, the market is gradually evolving away from the usual speculation and moving into practical applications. Coins like Stellar and Dogecoin are gaining from wider exposure, but their routes highlight how varied tales attract investors. Stellar focuses on bank partnerships and financial infrastructure, while Dogecoin leverages cultural support and fanbase backing.

This divergence is important because it reflects the new crop of crypto projects getting off the ground. There's increasingly a shift of investor interest towards future crypto projects, cross-chain DeFi projects, and crypto solving real-world problems as future long-term plays. That's where Remittix begins to stand out.

Remittix (RTX) is priced at $0.0969 per token, while its presale already exceeded more than $20.6 million by selling 612 million+ tokens.

The project has recently announced its first centralized exchange (CEX) listing on BitMart, an effort most likely to enhance liquidity and global access. Otherwise, Remittix has also announced a Q3 2025 beta wallet release, which aims to bridge crypto and traditional finance through real-time FX conversions.

The Momentum Builders Behind Remittix

Low fee crypto cross border payments worldwide

Raised more than $2.6 Million in one of the best crypto presales 2025

Wallet beta launch planned for Q3 2025

$250,000 Remittix Giveaway to thank first supporters

With these success stories, Remittix is positioning itself as a new altcoin to watch out for in the top crypto under $1 list. Its focus on payments and riding existing systems puts it in the crypto with real utility category, different from speculative meme coins.

Dogecoin and XLM Price remain quite much in the spotlight as they creep their way closer to the $1 threshold. That being said, the overall crypto environment is also moving towards coins with real-world use cases and clearly defined plans for adoption.

Remittix may not be as famous as Dogecoin or Stellar yet, but with the current presale hype, wallet release notifications, and upcoming exchange listings, RTX is showing the ingredients of an early-stage crypto investment based on utility. Over the coming months, this blend of scalability, payments, and usability could make it one of the most exciting DeFi projects 2025 to watch.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.