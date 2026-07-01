DoubleTick announces AI-driven conversational customer experience platform for enterprises in India

Built on the belief that no customer should ever be left waiting, DoubleTick's AI-driven CX layer is redefining how enterprises engage, respond, and grow.

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To put it simply, DoubleTick solves the two most important problems that hamper conversions and sales for modern enterprises: poor customer connectivity and disconnected communication channels. Everything else the company does sits on top of fixing those two things.

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The Industry Problem No One Was Naming

On paper, customer engagement has never been better resourced. Businesses have WhatsApp, voice, RCS, Instagram, and live chat. They have sales teams, support teams, and relationship managers. And still, conversions leak — because two structural problems sit underneath all that activity.

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The first problem is disconnected communication channels. A customer might say one thing on a WhatsApp chat, something different on a WhatsApp call, and something different again on a regular voice call. Those channels don't talk to each other. Often a company's standard voice calls are logged to the CRM for governance, but the WhatsApp chats agents actually use to engage customers are not — and neither is WhatsApp voice. The result is zero governance across channels. Management has no real idea how agents are interacting with customers, the CRM stays stagnant because updating it is left to agents who forget or deprioritise it, and conversations live in silos — invisible to analytics and impossible to govern. The CX function generates enormous activity and almost no institutional intelligence.

This disconnect runs deepest in relationship-driven sales. Enterprise selling is inherently personal — a customer expects to hear from their own relationship manager, not a faceless corporate handle. So RMs often fall back on their personal WhatsApp numbers, and the moment they do, the enterprise loses all visibility: those conversations happen entirely off the books, ungoverned and untracked. The obvious fix — moving everyone to a single centralised number — only trades one problem for another, because a shared corporate number feels impersonal and pushes customers away. Most businesses are stuck choosing between governance and warmth, and end up with neither.

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The second problem is customer connectivity. Customers who message after hours get no reply. Outbound calls from agents get flagged as spam, breaking the connection before it begins. And official, branded numbers feel impersonal — pushing customers away rather than drawing them in.

These aren't cosmetic issues. Left unsolved, they hit the business directly. Management ends up with no clarity to make decisions, because the CRM never reflects reality. With no visibility into customer interactions, no one truly owns the conversation — and brand reputation quietly erodes right under leadership's nose. Customers churn at higher rates with no clear reason attached. And hot prospects, frustrated by slow turnaround times, lose interest — taking the sale, and the revenue behind it, with them.

DoubleTick was built to fix exactly this.

The value proposition is built on a simple vision - “No customer left waiting” says Deepak Bhagchandani, the Founder & CEO of the company and a former Amazon and Pearson executive. “Our job is to be the company with the best CX in the world and enable our customers to do the same”, he adds, stating that in today’s day and age where AI can do most jobs, CX is the true differentiator - which involves providing the best and most hyper personalized experience to the customer on very high bandwidth channels like WhatsApp and Voice.

“Even though communication technologies have existed in the past, yet CX is more than just communication. It’s the entire fabric around how a company interacts with their customers on channels like Whatsapp and voice in a way that doesn’t hamper customer experience at scale”, says Shivam Mittal, the Co-Founder at DoubleTick.

The Fix: One Governed Platform for Every Conversation

DoubleTick describes itself as an AI-powered Conversational CX and Intelligence Platform. In practice, it does exactly what the problem demands: it helps enterprises centralise, govern, and scale customer engagement across WhatsApp, voice, RCS, Instagram, and web — all from a single system, so no conversation falls outside the company's view.

What sets DoubleTick apart from the growing field of multi-channel messaging vendors is a capability it calls AI-led conversational governance. Rather than simply enabling businesses to send messages or run campaigns, DoubleTick governs what happens after a campaign goes out — who responds, how they respond, and whether those responses are meeting the mark.

Numbers That Tell Their Own Story

DoubleTick's growth suggests the approach is resonating. The platform today powers customer engagement for over 10,000+ businesses across 145+ countries and 110+ industries, having processed more than 3.6 billion messages globally.

That trajectory has earned the confidence of notable backers. Investors Info Edge Ventures and Beenext have shown continued trust in the company's vision — a meaningful signal in a market where customer experience tooling is crowded and capital is selective.

A Vote of Confidence from Meta

DoubleTick is an official Meta Business Partner — and earlier this year, that relationship was formalised with significant recognition. The company was named Meta's Emerging Technology Partner of the Year 2025, in acknowledgement of its work helping enterprises scale customer engagement through AI-powered conversational experiences on WhatsApp and other Meta-owned channels.

The recognition matters beyond the optics. A Meta-designated partnership gives DoubleTick early access to platform capabilities, deeper integration with WhatsApp Business APIs, and a level of credibility with enterprise procurement teams that is difficult to acquire independently.

Taking the Conversation to the Industry

Beyond the product, DoubleTick has been actively shaping how the industry thinks about conversational AI, through enterprise summits co-hosted with Meta.

In April 2026, the company organised a WhatsApp CX Summit focused on the BFSI sector at Meta's Mumbai office, bringing together leaders from banking, financial services, and insurance to discuss AI-powered relationship management, WhatsApp-driven customer journeys, and CX transformation at scale.

A month later, in May 2026, DoubleTick hosted the Agentic CX Summit at Meta's Gurgaon office — a broader, cross-industry event on how conversational AI, Multi-WABA governance, and intelligent workflows are reshaping customer engagement.

Together, the summits signal a company that sees itself not just as a vendor, but as a platform driving a category-level shift in how enterprises think about customer experience.

What's Next

As enterprise adoption of agentic AI accelerates, DoubleTick is positioning itself as the connective tissue between AI capabilities and the messy, high-stakes reality of customer-facing operations — where a bad conversation can cost a sale and a good one can build a relationship that lasts years.

The challenge, as always, will be execution at scale: ensuring AI-led governance works as well for a mid-sized regional bank as it does for a national travel aggregator, and that the promise of "no customer left waiting" holds up under the weight of millions of daily conversations.

For now, the trajectory points firmly upward. In a market where customer experience has become both a competitive differentiator and a chronic pain point, DoubleTick has found a problem worth solving — and a product that enterprises are willing to pay to fix.

DoubleTick is headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company is an official Meta Business Partner and was named Meta's Emerging Technology Partner of the Year 2025.

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