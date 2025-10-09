Dr. Padmakar Nandekar Honoured with “Akhand Bharat Gaurav Award 2025” & “Trendsetter Award 2025”

Mumbai, October 8, 2025:

A proud moment for the Indian media and social sector — Dr. Padmakar Nandekar, Founder & CMD of Universal Communications Ltd., has been felicitated with the prestigious “Akhand Bharat Gaurav Award 2025” by Mumbai Global in its 26th Season.

The award ceremony, held on 4 October 2025, was graced by eminent personalities, with renowned Actor Brandon Hill presenting the honour to Dr. Nandekar for his exemplary achievements in film and television production, social welfare, and promotion of social entrepreneurship.

Earlier this year, Dr. Nandekar was also recognised with the “Trendsetter Award 2025”, organised by Times Applaud on 19 January 2025 at Hotel Ginger, Mumbai, where Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan presented the awards to achievers from diverse industries.

Together, these twin recognitions celebrate a remarkable legacy built over three decades — marked by innovation, integrity, and impact across the domains of media, entertainment, and social transformation.

With an experience spanning over 200,000 hours of television and film programming across multiple Indian languages, Dr. Nandekar has been instrumental in shaping India’s entertainment landscape. Under his leadership, Universal Communications Ltd. has contributed to the launch of iconic TV channels like DD Metro and Zee Cinema, and produced numerous acclaimed television programs, including the beloved “Jungle Book” (Mowgli) series.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Nandekar’s dedication to environmental and social causes has been equally commendable. Through his Marina Bay Garden Initiative, nearly 16,000 trees have been planted across Mumbai and its periphery, promoting green urban development. He is also actively associated with several community organisations including the Cuffe Parade Residents Association, Farmers Federation, and Rotary Club.

A recipient of an Honorary Doctorate in Media & Finance, and practitioner of Vipassana, Silva, Reiki, and Isha Yoga, Dr. Nandekar embodies a rare blend of professional excellence and spiritual discipline.

Expressing gratitude on receiving the latest honour, Dr. Nandekar said,

“This recognition is a reflection of our shared vision — to use media and entrepreneurship for positive social transformation. It’s not just a personal milestone but a testament to the collective spirit of creativity, ethics, and compassion that drives our work.”

Both the Akhand Bharat Gaurav Award 2025 and Trendsetter Award 2025 stand as powerful affirmations of Dr. Padmakar Nandekar’s enduring contribution to Indian cinema, television, and social entrepreneurship, inspiring the next generation of innovators and changemakers.

For more information, please visit www.drpadmakar.com

