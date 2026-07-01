Dr. Rohini Patil discusses the gap Indian universities need to close to support students' global ambitions

India's higher education system has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past decades. From just 17 universities and 636 colleges at the time of Independence, the country today has more than 1,168 universities and over 45,000 colleges serving millions of students across urban and regional India as per PIB.

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The expansion has not only increased access but has also made higher education more inclusive. Students from different social and economic backgrounds enroll for higher education and the education sector is further evolving to see gender parity decreasing at a steady pace.

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A few figures demonstrate the scope of this advancement:

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The Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in India increased from 0.4 in 1950–51 to 28.4 in 2021–2022.

OBC Enrollment increased by 80.9% while ST enrollment increased by 106.8% Between 2011–12 and 2021–22

India's representation in international university rankings has grown by 318%, in the last decade.

Although the education sector has evolved, it raises an important question: Are universities effectively bridging the gap between the changing aspirations of students and the needs of industries?

Changes in India’s Higher Education

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Due to technological advancements, global collaboration and the need for evolving skills, students are rethinking the traditional education system and look for universities that offer new ways of education. Employers also hire graduates who are skilled and combine academic knowledge with problem-solving abilities, communication skills, adaptability, and practical experience.

And since the changes are rapidly taking place in every sector and industry, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 places significant emphasis on multidisciplinary education, flexibility, research, skill development, and internationalisation. The policy's target of achieving a Gross Enrollment Ratio of 50% by 2035 reflects a broader ambition: not only increasing participation but improving the quality and relevance of higher education.

The Growing Demand for Exposure

Another change is that students are also expecting exposure. Though studying abroad, learning new skills within advanced industries, students are looking for similar experiences in Indian Universities. And with such a demand universities now also offer International collaborations, exchange programmes, visiting faculty, joint research initiatives, and globally aligned curricula are becoming important indicators of educational quality.

This shift reflects changing career realities. Graduates are likely to work in environments where teams, clients, technologies, and markets operate across borders. As a result, universities are increasingly integrating global perspectives into teaching, research, and industry engagement.

Bridging the Skills Gap

Career and employability is also a major priority for students and as classrooms earlier only helped with textbook knowledge, now the industries and employers require people who know how industries work. In response, many universities have introduced initiatives aimed at making education more application-oriented.

Universities now offers:

Internship/placements in collaboration with regional industry leaders.

Practical knowledge and training

Allow students to innovate and be a part of research teams

Entrepreneurship and startup support through collaborations

Interaction with industry professionals.

These initiatives are becoming increasingly important as sectors such as artificial intelligence, data science, healthcare innovation, advanced manufacturing, and digital business continue to evolve.

Regional Universities as Gateways to Global Opportunities

Now that students have access to higher education beyond metro cities as universities are expanding in regional areas and smaller cities as well offering new courses allowing students to learn and be a part of the evolving work roles in various industries. This helps with access to education but also enables students to learn skills, get exposure and experiences needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving global economy.

To bridge this gap, universities need to work more closely with industry, give students better research opportunities, and expose them to emerging technologies and real-world experiences. Many institutions are already moving in this direction. For instance, Dnyaan Prasad Global University (DPGU), by Dr. D.Y Patil Unitech Society, Pune, is offering multidisciplinary programs across technology, management, pharmacy, hospitality, and liberal arts, while building industry partnerships that provide practical learning opportunities. This reflects a larger shift in Indian higher education, with universities focusing on making education more relevant, future-ready, and globally connected.

In terms of education, India has expanded access to higher education be it state universities, private or public institutions. And the next step is to ensure students are equipped for a rapidly changing, interconnected world. This means strengthening quality, deepening industry engagement, fostering research, and creating global learning opportunities—so that every student, regardless of geography, can compete and succeed on a larger stage.

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