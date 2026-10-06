Dubai Travel Insurance: UAE Entry Rules, Medical Coverage and Online Purchase Options

Dubai attracts millions of Indian travellers every year for holidays, business activities, family visits, etc. Indian applicants need to get a visa before entering the country. However, travellers get confused about the travel insurance online requirements.

Travel insurance with medical coverage is mandatory for travellers entering the country on a long-term tourist visa. In this guide, we will understand the Dubai travel insurance requirements in detail.

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Understanding UAE Entry Rules & Travel Insurance Mandates

Indian travellers need to fulfill the entry and travel insurance requirements to get the UAE visa. The requirements may vary depending on the visa category.

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General Entry Requirements for Dubai Visa

A valid Indian passport with at least six months’ validity from the date of travel.

A completed visa application along with recent passport-size photographs, if required.

Confirmed return or onward flight tickets.

Proof of accommodation, such as a hotel booking or details of your host in the UAE.

Proof of sufficient funds to cover your stay, if requested by the immigration authorities.

Travel Insurance Requirements

Applicants applying for a 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa must submit a valid travel insurance policy with medical coverage as part of the visa application. Furthermore, travel insurance online is strongly recommended due to high healthcare costs in Dubai.

The plan provides financial protection against medical emergencies, trip cancellations, baggage loss, passport loss and other unforeseen travel-related expenses.

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Inclusions Under Dubai Travel Insurance

A Dubai travel insurance plan provides financial protection against a wide range of unexpected events that may occur before or during your trip.

Medical Cover

Medical emergencies can result in significant expenses due to high healthcare costs in Dubai. With travel insurance, you can cover eligible costs arising from unexpected illness or accidental injuries during your stay in Dubai.

Trip Interruption Cover

If your Dubai trip is interrupted due to unforeseen events such as a medical emergency, family emergency or other covered reasons, the policy may reimburse eligible non-refundable travel and accommodation expenses.

Baggage Cover

If your checked-in baggage is lost, delayed or damaged while travelling to or from Dubai, your travel insurance can provide financial assistance. It may reimburse the cost of replacing essential items, subject to the policy terms.

Passport Loss Assistance

Losing your passport while in Dubai can disrupt your trip and lead to unexpected expenses. A travel insurance plan may cover eligible costs associated with obtaining a duplicate or emergency replacement passport.

How to Buy Dubai Travel Insurance Online?

You can easily purchase Dubai travel insurance online in just a few simple steps. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Visit the Insurance Provide Website: After assessing your travel needs, you need to visit the insurer website.

After assessing your travel needs, you need to visit the insurer website. Fill Out Personal Details: After that, you need to fill out the personal details in the travel insurance form.

After that, you need to fill out the personal details in the travel insurance form. Upload Necessary Documents: Upload all the requested travel insurance documents such as identity proof, address proof, etc., on the portal.

Upload all the requested travel insurance documents such as identity proof, address proof, etc., on the portal. Make A Payment: Once the documents are successfully submitted, you need to make a travel insurance online payment.

Once the documents are successfully submitted, you need to make a travel insurance online payment. Receive Policy: Upon successful payment, you will instantly receive the Dubai travel insurance policy documents at your registered email address.

Stay Protected on Your Dubai Trip with TATA AIG Travel Insurance

Dubai travel insurance offers an essential safety net to travellers against unexpected emergencies such as baggage delay, trip disruption, etc. TATA AIG offers customised travel insurance plans for your Dubai trip based on your travel dates, duration of stay and travel requirements.

Not just this, they also offer 24*7 travel assistance to ensure you’re never left stranded during your journey. Secure your travel insurance online before your departure and enjoy a worry-free trip to Dubai.

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