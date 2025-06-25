EarlyJobs Expands Footprint with Franchise Launches in Mohali and Chandigarh

New Delhi [India], June 25: Mohali & Chandigarh, June 2025 — EarlyJobs, a tech-enabled recruitment platform, has launched two new franchise centres in Mohali and Chandigarh. The move signals a deeper commitment to tackling regional unemployment and providing structured hiring support to emerging talent pools in Punjab, Chandigarh, and the adjoining Himachal region.

Advertisement

Mohali: Bridging the Hiring Gap in a Growing IT Corridor

Mohali, once overshadowed by its neighbour Chandigarh, has steadily grown into an independent hub for information technology and corporate expansion. Home to a rising number of tech parks and startups, the city now also boasts an EarlyJobs franchise centre aimed at streamlining the hiring journey for local employers and job seekers alike.

Advertisement

Through its Mohali outlet, EarlyJobs offers AI-driven skill mapping, resume guidance, interview coaching, and recruitment coordination with employers across IT, BPO, fintech, and customer service domains. The centre has already begun onboarding candidates from nearby colleges and training institutes.

“Mohali’s talent potential has never been in question, but structured recruitment support has often been lacking,” said Saurav Kumar, Co-Founder of EarlyJobs. “This initiative is our way of unlocking that potential and giving companies the confidence to hire locally with speed and quality.”

Advertisement

The company targets 20,000 placements from the Mohali region within the next 12 months, including internship facilitation and fresher hiring for startups and SMEs operating in the tri-city area.

Chandigarh: A New Chapter in Graduate Employability

Just a few kilometres away, the newly launched Chandigarh franchise aims to address a more specific problem — graduate unemployment.

Despite being an academic capital with prominent universities and colleges, Chandigarh still reports a 29% graduate unemployment rate, according to data from Bloom Ventures. EarlyJobs sees this as an opportunity to introduce accessible, tech-backed hiring systems directly to the student and fresher community.

The centre offers walk-in counseling, support for profile building, skill evaluation, and direct connection with hiring firms both locally and nationally.

“Chandigarh produces thousands of graduates every year — from engineers to MBAs — but a large chunk of them still struggle to find suitable employment on time,” said Ravi Prakash Kumar, Founder of EarlyJobs. “We want to change that. This franchise is not just a centre; it’s a bridge between capability and opportunity.”

Through its hybrid recruitment model combining AI-driven tools and a network of 200+ freelance recruiters, EarlyJobs intends to serve both the urban core and peripheral rural talent around Chandigarh.

A Regional Strategy with National Impact

The launch of two centres in parallel is part of a broader EarlyJobs strategy to enable career access and structured hiring across India’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The firm believes that metropolitan hiring solutions should no longer be restricted to big cities like Bangalore or Delhi.

With centralized onboarding, local outreach campaigns, and AI-based matching, the company is offering an integrated hiring ecosystem for enterprises while easing entry barriers for candidates.

Hiring managers across Fintech, retail, and FMCG sectors have already expressed interest in tapping into EarlyJobs’ candidate pools in both cities.

Building a Nationwide Network — One City at a Time

With Mohali and Chandigarh now active, EarlyJobs is set to replicate this model in cities such as Jaipur, Kochi, Coimbatore, Indore and Nagpur. Each franchise is trained via the Founder’s Office and integrated into a unified dashboard that tracks applications, employer needs, and candidate progress.

According to the team, the next wave of employment transformation in India won’t come from the metros alone — it will be regional, collaborative, and technology-first.

“This isn’t just about opening offices,” said Saurav Kumar. “It’s about creating a system where talent — regardless of geography — gets a fair shot at meaningful work.”

“Today’s milestone isn’t just ours,” added Ravi Prakash Kumar, “It belongs to every graduate waiting to be placed and every founder waiting to hire. We’re here to bring them together.”

For job seekers in Mohali or Chandigarh, the new centres offer free career support including resume building, assessments, and job matching.

For companies, EarlyJobs provides hiring pipelines, sourcing support, and recruitment analytics — all under one platform.

Visit: www.earlyjobs.in

Follow: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram for franchise updates and hiring news.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.