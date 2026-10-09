eduVelocity: Global Operations, Market Research and Education Services

Canada, he had every reasonable exit ramp available to him. Dual citizenship, a well built career, enough experience across advertising, media and electronics to walk into almost any corporate role he wanted. Instead, he spent close to 30,000 dollars of his own money on something most people would call unnecessary. A market study.

He wanted to understand something specific. Were Indian students actually getting the outcomes they deserved from the education consulting industry, or were they settling for whatever a rushed, one size fits all process handed them. Across nineteen cities, he spoke with students, parents, teachers, principals and counselors. What came back was consistent. Families were making some of the biggest decisions of a child's life with incomplete information, often starting the process barely a year before applications were due.

Advertisement

That gap became eduVelocity Global, founded in 2015 with three students and three counselors working out of what was, by any measure, a small operation. A decade on, EV has worked with students from India and nine other countries, helped secure more than five thousand admission offers across eighteen countries, and unlocked close to fifty million dollars in scholarships along the way. The client base has widened too, from school students and undergraduates to working professionals and even entire institutions that partner with EV for testing and mentorship.

Advertisement

The idea driving all of it is fairly simple, even if the execution isn't. Warrier calls it best-fit, and it's less about chasing recognisable university names and more about matching a student's academics, personality, finances and even geography to where they'll actually thrive. Most consulting firms step in a year before applications begin. EV starts four to five years earlier, working through psychometric testing, life skills training built around World Health Organisation guidelines, subject selection, and the slower, harder work of helping a teenager figure out who they actually are before deciding where they want to go. This best-fit model of EV has helped over 1500 students from India and 13 other countries receive over 5000 admissions offers to 18 countries with scholarships worth USD 50 million.

That long runway shows up in the results. EV students have gone on to Ivy League schools, Oxford, the London School of Economics, and a growing list of top Indian private universities like Ashoka and FLAME, across more than fifty academic programs ranging from filmmaking to data science to medicine. Students have received admission offers from multiple universities across India, the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Finland, Italy, Singapore, the Netherlands, France, Hong Kong, Switzerland, the UAE, Ireland, Denmark, and Germany. The firm has also built relationships with over 250 schools across India, running psychometric testing and career sessions everywhere from elite Delhi institutions to a rural campus in Himachal Pradesh, on the belief that access to good guidance shouldn't depend entirely on where a student happens to live.

Advertisement

Recognition has followed too, including the recent Economic Times Award (ET award) for excellence in Overseas Education Facilitation, as well as honours from the World Education Summit in Dubai and, Best Education Consultancy of the Year at the World Achievers Awards in 2026.

What's next is less about reinvention and more about scale. EV already has students from 14 countries, and the organization would like to enter more geographies, extend its work to more graduate and postgraduate applicants, and help the students find their best-fit offers globally.

The priority throughout, by Warrier's own account, is not losing the personalisation that built the company in the first place, which, given how the whole thing started, tracks.

https://eduvelocity.in/

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.