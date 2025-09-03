Eight Issuers Update SEC Filings as Interest in a Potential Solana ETF Grows

Several major asset managers have recently filed amended S-1 registration forms with the SEC for Solana ETF applications. Among them are Canary Capital, Franklin Templeton, VanEck, Fidelity, and Grayscale. Bloomberg analysts interpret these coordinated updates as a sign of ongoing, constructive dialogue between issuers and the SEC that often precedes approval. The Solana ETF wave could be drawing near and if momentum stays firm, approval may follow in the coming weeks.

Solana ETFs Could Shape the Altcoin Market in Q4

Multiple asset managers are racing to launch spot Solana ETFs, refreshing their S-1 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Firms including VanEck, Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Grayscale, Fidelity, CoinShares, and Canary Capital recently submitted updated documents.

Bloomberg analysts see these revised filings as meaningful progress. Nate Geraci and James Seyffart interpret the resubmissions as constructive dialogue that suggest the SEC remains actively involved rather than ready to reject. Approval odds for SOL ETFs now stand near 95%, with expectations that decisions could come in October, potentially around the 16th.

Industry insiders also anticipate substantial demand once the ETFs launch. Forecasts point to inflows of up to $8 billion. An early entrant, the REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF, already trades under the 1940 Act, providing a regulatory advantage and billing itself as the first Solana-linked product available to US investors.

In July, the SEC clarified that custodial staking structures do not equate to securities offerings, removing one of the biggest clouds hanging over Solana ETFs. With SEC decision deadlines approaching and issuers in active regulatory limbo, Solana ETF offerings appear close.

As a result, Solana is up 23.5% over the past month. This growth is critical as Bitcoin and other top cryptos are in decline. Even transaction volumes are up 20% to a $6 billion average. The stage is set for the next wave of digital asset investment products to enter the US market.

