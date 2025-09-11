Elite Elevators Launches the X200 and X200 Mark II – A New Era of Luxury Home Elevators

Chennai, India – Elite Elevators, one of the world’s most trusted names in luxury vertical mobility, today unveiled the X200 Series, a groundbreaking collection that introduces two remarkable models: the X200 and its advanced counterpart, the X200 Mark II. Together, these elevators set a new global standard in home mobility, blending uncompromising safety with refined design and intelligent technology.

Unlike conventional lifts, the X200 Series is crafted as a natural extension of the home. Drawing on more than a decade of expertise and insights from over 500,000 families, Elite Elevators has designed the X200 Series to reflect the way people truly live. These elevators are not simply about moving between floors—they are about enriching daily life with quiet comfort, seamless style, and the confidence of world-class safety. Built to adapt, integrate, and inspire, the X200 Series is engineered to serve families for generations to come.

The Vision Behind the X200 Series

At its core, the X200 Series is about listening to homeowners.

Over the years, families repeatedly asked for the same things:

A lift that is safe for children and elderly parents

A design that blends into the home like furniture

Glass doors that look beautiful without clutter

Technology that makes daily use simple, secure, and smart

The X200 and X200 Mark II answer these needs with a product philosophy built on six founding principles: safety, elegance, personalization, space efficiency, smart innovation, and value.

Value That Redefines the Market

The X200 brings a rare promise to the luxury elevator segment, uncompromised quality at an accessible price. By streamlining distribution and removing unnecessary middlemen, Elite Elevators has made it possible to offer a fully certified, world-class home elevator at nearly half the cost of comparable models. For homeowners, this means no longer having to choose between safety, design, or affordability — the X200 delivers all three in one elegant solution.

As the company’s spokesperson explains: “The X200 proves that safety and luxury can be accessible. It’s about more than vertical travel — it’s about giving families confidence and comfort every single day.”

Luxury That Fits Every Home

The X200 Hydraulic Home Elevator sets the benchmark for safety and comfort. It isn’t just installed in a home — it’s woven into the fabric of family life.

Safety That Inspires Trust

Certified under European, American, Australian, and Indian safety codes, the X200 is engineered with built-in peace of mind. Its intelligent systems include:

Automatic Rescue Device (ARD): Ensures the cabin lowers gently during power failures.

Ensures the cabin lowers gently during power failures. Dynamic Error Notification System (ENS): Provides smart diagnostics and alerts.

Provides smart diagnostics and alerts. Overload detection with visual & audible cues: Prevents misuse.

Prevents misuse. Door Light Curtain & GSM backup: For seamless protection and connectivity.

Every ride feels secure — for seniors, children, and every member of the family.

Design That Elevates Every Detail

One of the most requested features from homeowners was glass doors. To make them possible, Elite Elevators redesigned everything behind the scenes:

Greaseless guide rails → Smooth and clean operation.

→ Smooth and clean operation. Concealed cabin bottoms and clutter-free roofs → Sleek design harmony.

→ Sleek design harmony. DRL-inspired shaft lighting → A glow that transforms travel into an experience.

The result is a lift that looks as refined as a luxury timepiece — precision, elegance, and beauty combined.

Personalization Without the Price Tag

Unlike other providers, Elite Elevators offers complete customization at no extra cost. With the X200, homeowners can select:

16+ RAL color palettes (standard, textured, metallic).

(standard, textured, metallic). Glass, mirror, wood, or stainless-steel wall finishes.

Carpet, vinyl, or custom flooring.

Four ceiling options, from subtle minimalism to bold statement pieces.

Every X200 becomes unique to its home — reflecting the owner’s style while complementing the architecture.

Engineered for Everyday Living

The X200 is practical yet luxurious. It offers:

Up to 4 stops per lift .

. 400 kg load capacity .

. Travel height up to 12 meters.

Compact installation with 100 mm pit and 2300 mm headroom .

and . Indoor or outdoor setup.

This flexibility makes it ideal for both retrofits and new builds, without the disruption of major structural work.

X200 Mark II – The Future of Smart Luxury

While the X200 sets the foundation, the X200 Mark II pushes boundaries with intelligent features designed for the modern smart home.

Intelligent Biometric Security

Biometric access allows homeowners to secure private floors with just a fingerprint or PIN. No keys, no fobs — just personalized security that adapts to modern living.

VisionLog™ Cabin Camera

The Mark II is the first home elevator in the world with a built-in wide-angle camera. It recognizes hand gestures, captures a log of unauthorized access, and instantly notifies homeowners — turning the lift into a silent guardian.

LiveBoard™ Lifestyle Display

More than a control panel, the 21-inch LiveBoard™ inside the cabin becomes a digital companion. It displays weather, time, and news updates, allows family members to leave notes for each other, and can even host personal photos or wallpapers. A ride between floors suddenly becomes a moment of connection.

Ride Modes for Every Mood

The X200 Mark II allows homeowners to choose how they ride. Sports mode adds speed, Eco saves energy, Comfort ensures smoothness, and Personalized settings let families create their own experience.

Smartphone in Sync

Through the dedicated Elite app, homeowners can monitor, manage, and customize their elevator remotely. From adjusting lighting and ride profiles to restricting floors and receiving diagnostics, control is now as close as the phone in your pocket.

Designed to Evolve

The Mark II is built for tomorrow as much as today. With lifetime upgrade support, new features are rolled out seamlessly, ensuring that the lift evolves silently alongside the home.

Silent, Sustainable, and Seamless

The X200 Series has been designed with modern living in mind — quiet, efficient, and remarkably low-maintenance. Both the X200 and X200 Mark II operate with whisper-smooth precision, ensuring every ride feels effortless and serene. Their eco-efficient systems consume less power without compromising performance, making them gentle on the environment as well as on operating costs. With fewer moving parts, greaseless rails, and smart engineering, the elevators require minimal upkeep and avoid the stress of constant servicing. For homeowners, this means enjoying lasting luxury, dependable performance, and complete peace of mind, year after year.

A Legacy of Excellence

Elite Elevators has earned global recognition with:

2,000+ professionals worldwide.

5,000+ installations.

40+ experience centers offering hands-on demos.

Each elevator is backed by year-round support teams, ensuring that every ride is as reliable as the first.

As a spokesperson of Elite Elevators, notes:

“The X200 Series is more than an engineering achievement — it’s a lifestyle upgrade. The X200 offers unmatched safety and personalization, while the X200 Mark II represents the future of luxury mobility. Together, they define the next generation of home elevators.”

About Elite Elevators

Elite Elevators is a trusted leader in luxury home mobility, with a strong presence across four countries and a dedicated team of more than 2,000 professionals. For over a decade, the company has focused exclusively on home elevators, setting new standards in safety, design, and innovation. With thousands of successful installations worldwide, Elite Elevators has become synonymous with reliability, elegance, and engineering excellence. Each product reflects a commitment to improving everyday living, offering families confidence, comfort, and style. With the launch of the X200 Series, Elite Elevators continues its mission to transform homes into safer, smarter, and more stylish spaces.

Media Contact:

Name

📞 +91 93616 13131

✉️ enquiry@eliteelevators.com

🌐 www.eliteelevators.com/x200

