Ethereum and Cardano Prices Face Potential Downturn as Analysts Highlight Growth Prospects for Emerging Altcoin

Ethereum ecosystem analysis reveals that traders evaluate fresh staking inflows and vital technical points. Considering that the Cardano price shows weakness after the whales’ selloff, ADA and ETH are under pressure around their support levels.

Advertisement

Unlike them, the fast-rising Remittix (RTX) project is attracting global attention having raised over $24.5M, confirmed two major CEX listings, and a wallet beta launch scheduled for September 15. This project is set up to experience support and an influx of capital ahead of its predicted 40x breakout.

Ethereum Price Might Still Drop Despite Recent Buying Pressure

Ethereum noticed a higher influx of validators into its network than exits for the first time since July. For market observers, this confirms restored institutional confidence. Ethereum news reveals that over 860,000 ETH now sit in the entry queue, while exits have plunged from the high numbers in August.

Advertisement

This change has reduced worries over heavy selling pressure, with analysts attributing the August selloffs to portfolio rebalancing instead of a profit-taking trend.

Still, the Ethereum price still looks likely to dip as its technical reports show robust resistance ahead.

Advertisement

Recent 50 Million Cardano Sell-off Threatens ADA Price

Cardano price has been under heavy pressure recently after whale wallets sold off almost 50 million ADA in 48 hours. Recent ADA news reports that holdings among major investors have fallen to 5.52 billion ADA, causing more doubts. This sell-off has left the Cardano price prediction bearish, with ADA now struggling to remain above the $0.82–$0.85 price level.

Source: X (Twitter)

Experts warn that the selloff may suggest more volatility ahead for Cardano. Little wonder why smart investors are now rotating into Remittix (RTX).

Remittix Rapid Early Traction Set to Grow Further

Remittix (RTX) is fast growing into the project that investors tip to deliver the next major PayFi breakthrough. Compared to PayFi platforms limited by complicated systems, Remittix delivers easy crypto-to-fiat conversions straight into bank accounts worldwide.

The project's practical model has already attracted over $24.5M in funding and is increasing the belief that it could reach top-50 status once fully launched. Most investors now call it the asymmetric bet of 2025.

Over $24.5M raised in capital with over 651M RTX tokens sold

BitMart secured as the first CEX listing after clearing the $20M target

Confirmed LBank listing once funding surged past $22M weeks ago

Wallet beta version set to launch on September 15 to add to its real-world utility

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway:https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.