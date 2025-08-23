Ethereum Approaches $5,000 Resistance Level; PEPE, LINK, and RTX See Increased Market Activity

Ethereum is pressing toward $5,000, and risk appetite is waking up. Desks are widening their baskets beyond majors, adding pepe, chainlink, and remittix (rtx). The idea is simple: ride the ETH trend, then add names that can move faster or solve real payment needs.Below we break down prices, what analysts are watching, and why accumulation keeps showing up.

Ethereum: momentum returns as $5k comes into view

ETH’s price sits between $4,250–$4,300 at press time. Liquidity is deep, and 24-hour volume remains heavy.

Source: Tradingview

Analysts say the backdrop has improved as majors rebounded despite macro jitters. Recent market coverage noted ETH gaining even while bitcoin cooled, with desks watching whether a clean push through prior highs can unlock a run toward $5,000 and beyond. In short, momentum is there, but confirmation over resistance keeps the trend honest.

Pepe: small price, big liquidity—dip buys keep showing up

Roughly $0.000010 today, with multi-hundred-million daily turnover. That mix of low unit cost and deep books still pulls in short-term flows.

Source: Tradingview

Traders frame Pepe coin as a “two-way” market: quick pops, quick fades. Accumulation tends to appear on red days because the coin moves fast when liquidity thins. The key tell remains acceptance above nearby supply; without that, expect more range trading while ETH sets the tone.

Chainlink: steady bid as oracles stay in demand

Price is near $25–$26 with sizable daily volume and a top-15 market cap. LINK’s liquidity profile suits both swing traders and longer-term holders.

Source: Tradingview

Analyst rundowns highlight that chainlink sits well below its all-time high, leaving room if broader risk keeps improving. With oracles embedded across many apps, desks see dips attracting bids; the chart still wants higher highs to confirm a trend, but positioning has grown more constructive alongside ETH’s strength.

Remittix (rtx): payfi that fits how people actually get paid

Remittix focuses on payouts, not just price. You send crypto; the other person receives money in a bank account with low fees. That simple flow is why some lists now group RTX with accumulation plays next to pepe and chainlink—it solves a real job while the market hunts for momentum.

Why RTX is getting added alongside ETH, PEPE and LINK

Real venue from day one: first centralized exchange listing confirmed at BitMart.

Useful from the start: crypto-to-bank payouts are aimed at freelancers, remote teams, and small businesses in many countries, not just traders.

Built on fast rails: wallet beta launches September 15, 2025 with Ethereum + Solana support, matching where users already hold assets.

Clear next headline: the site banner prints “Next CEX Reveal at $22M” raised, so progress is trackable.

Where the next push could come from

If ethereum clears resistance, flows often lift the rest of the board. That keeps pepe and Chainlink in play for momentum watchers. But for a small-ticket allocation tied to real-world use, Remittix pairs under-$1 access with a confirmed BitMart listing, a dated wallet beta, and a visible march toward the next CEX at $22M—a mix that fits this market’s taste for utility plus catalysts.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.