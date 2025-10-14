Ethereum traders have watched ETH prices plunge 6.7% in the last day amid the crypto crash that experts now call Black Monday. This downturn follows a brutal Friday where the market shed billions, yet ETH held firmer than many altcoins that tumbled over 70%.

Consequently, investors eye resilient plays, turning toward undervalued tokens like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as the best crypto to buy now.

Such shifts highlight how turmoil exposes bargains in the crypto market, drawing funds to projects with solid utility. Moreover, as exchange inflows spike, holders seek stability beyond the chaos, fueling interest in fresh opportunities.

Ethereum Faces Steep Pressure

Analysts have noted ETH's drop to $3,510 on Friday, a 20% slide triggered by trade war fears from US tariffs. Prices then rebounded past $3,800 after hitting the 200-day EMA support. Furthermore, the RSI hovers near 35, hinting at oversold territory that could spark a reversal.

Liquidations wiped out 1.6 million traders and $20 billion in value, the worst event ever recorded. In addition, BTC and ETH fared better than long-tail altcoins, some of which cratered 95%.

Yet, why is crypto down today lingers as a key question, with inflows hitting a 2025 peak of 79 on Saturday per CryptoQuant data. Consequently, sell pressure looms large, capping upside potential.

Staking withdrawals reached $10 billion this month, adding to validator exit risks, though many may hold rather than dump. Overall, ETH trails 22% from its August peak of $4,957, underscoring why investors scan crypto prices for steadier bets amid the crash.

Mutuum Finance Draws Steady Inflows

Developers behind Mutuum Finance (MUTM) have pushed forward with their lending protocol , announcing core features set for Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. Liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and liquidator bots form the backbone, starting with ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral. Moreover, the team has finalized a Certik audit, scoring 90 out of 100 for token security.

Furthermore, stable rates lock in predictability for select borrowers, starting higher than variable options but shielding against spikes. Rebalancing kicks in if variables surge beyond 90% of stable levels, ensuring fairness.

Not all assets qualify; volatile ones stick to variables to curb risks. Consequently, users gain flexible tools in a protocol designed for real yields on idle holdings.

Safeguards Bolster Protocol Strength

Overcollateralization protects loans as values fluctuate, with liquidations triggering at set thresholds like 70% of collateral. Liquidators snag bonuses on discounted buys, while deposit and borrow caps limit exposure to illiquid tokens.

Restricted modes confine high-risk assets to same-token borrowing only. In addition, enhanced collateral efficiency boosts limits for correlated pairs like stablecoins. LTV ratios cap borrows at 75% for low-vol assets, dropping to 35% for volatile ones.

Reserve factors skim interest for a safety pool, higher for riskier tokens. Price oracles from Chainlink feed accurate data, backed by fallbacks and aggregates. Thus, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) mitigates crashes better than many, making it the best crypto to buy now for DeFi plays.

Community Drives Engagement Forward

The MUTM team has released a dashboard on top 50 holders where they reward them with bonus tokens for holding their positions. Excitement escalates to a giveaway of 10 winners totaling $100,000 in MUTM for each winner to claim $10,000.

Participants submit wallet addresses, complete quests and invest, at minimum, $50 in the presale to qualify. Phase 6 is selling at $0.035, a 250% increase from the $0.01 start, and it is all but a race to full sellout.

Next, phase 7 opens at $0.04, a 14.3% jump, before launch at $0.06 yields 371% returns for phase 6 buyers. As crypto investments shift post-crash, why is crypto down fades against MUTM's utility in lending without custody loss.

Opportunities Emerge from Market Dip

Black Monday's crypto crash has spotlighted ETH's 6.7% dip, yet it pales against altcoin routs, prompting hunts for the best crypto to buy now like Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Investors prioritize protocols with audited security and dynamic lending amid why crypto is down queries. Secure your spot in phase 6 before prices climb.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

