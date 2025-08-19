Ethereum ETFs Attract $1 Billion in Inflows—Up to 7× More Than Bitcoin; What This Means for ETH’s Price Outlook

Ethereum Price Prediction is ruling market headlines again, with ETF inflows pointing to strong investor interest. This kind of strength in institutional activity is powering debate on whether Ethereum can surpass Bitcoin in adoption metrics.

Emerging blockchain payment solutions like Remittix are also getting attention for their ability to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional finance. As new CEX listings and product launches are on the horizon, the weeks ahead can be shaping for both seasoned assets and new projects in the DeFi space.

Ethereum's Market Rise Meets DeFi Innovation

New information reveals that Ethereum ETF inflows have crossed the $1 billion threshold, five times the level of Bitcoin's recent inflows. Ethereum is currently trading at $4,690.65, a 9.26% gain on the day, with its market capitalization at $566.66 billion. These numbers point to fresh institutional demand for ETH as well as the overall Layer-1 space.

While Ethereum hogs institutional headlines, Remittix (RTX) is gaining traction as one of the most awaited projects of 2025. Priced at $0.0944 per token, Remittix has already raised over $19.4 million and sold over 599 million tokens.

Its mission is straightforward but ambitious enabling direct crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 nations with negligible fees and real-time currency exchange.

Beta Wallet Launch & $20 Million CEX Unveiling

Remittix is preparing for two milestones: its Q3 beta Web3 wallet launch and the reveal of its first centralized exchange listing. The announcement of the CEX listing will be triggered when the presale hits the $20 million milestone, which will be a massive liquidity boost for RTX holders.

The beta wallet will allow users to send, store and trade digital assets in real time, supporting over 40 cryptocurrencies. It might be a significant player in the digital payments market thanks to its multi-blockchain compatibility and mobile-first strategy.

Beta Wallet Access Criteria:

The top 30 investors as of September 1st are automatically qualified.

The top 10 RTX buyers in August (by USD value, excluding the top 30).

The top 3 referrers in August by purchase volume.

7 positions for active Telegram community members via competitions.

Along with these developments, the team is running a $250,000 giveaway and offering a

40% token bonus for early contributors, which will expire once the $20M mark is reached.

The Ethereum Price Prediction narrative is spearheaded by ETF inflow success, but long-term, broad-based adoption will more likely depend on real-world use cases. Projects like Remittix boasting a beta wallet, upcoming CEX listing and worldwide payment functionality are poised to complement Ethereum's network expansion with actual, utility-driven adoption.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.