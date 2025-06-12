Ethereum Open Interest Reaches 30K ETH on Kraken: Market Insights and Current Investment Trends

Ethereum is facing possible volatility after open interest in its derivatives market reached new highs. Kraken Head of Derivatives, Alexia Theodorou, disclosed that open interest in Ethereum contracts has hit a new record high of 30,000 ETH, indicating a ramp up in speculative positioning. This increase is thought to be catalyzed by increasing institutional inflows to spot Ethereum ETFs. Although no one knows the way the price is going to shift, analysts believe that the market is getting ready to experience sharp fluctuations.

Parallel to it, Ethereum passed a significant staking milestone on June 10, as 34.65 million ETH (28.7% of the total circulating supply) is now staked. B2BINPAY analysts believe that this increase is probably connected with the steady inflows of the ETF, which amounted to $837 million over 15 consecutive days. All of this indicates that institutions are becoming more confident in the long-term prospects of Ethereum. With the U.S. regulatory environment still developing to be more innovation-friendly, Ethereum and other altcoins are under the scanner.

With Ethereum’s open interest hitting new highs and staking reaching record levels, the broader market momentum could positively influence other emerging tokens featured in this list of the best crypto to buy now.

Listed Below are the Best Crypto to Buy Now:

AurealOne (DLUME) DexBoss (DEBO) Ethereum (ETH) Hedera (HBAR) Aptos (APT)

AurealOne (DLUME)

AurealOne is a progressive blockchain initiative with its aim set on the future of gaming and metaverse. Its transactions are cheap and quick, thus making the process hassle-free and more effective both to the gamers and developers.

$DLUME Tokenomics

The $DLUME token was introduced at a presale of $0.0005, which will increase by several stages to the level of $0.0045. Its price is currently viewed at $0.0013, and the project plans to issue a total of 50 million dollars.

Cutting-Edge Tech

AurealOne is a Zero-Knowledge Rollup solution that addresses the scaling issues of the traditional blockchain and allows performing transactions that are faster, cheaper, and of a greater volume. Clash of Tiles is already available to be played by gamers and the anticipation of the launch of DarkLume is building. Together, these features make AurealOne a promising candidate for the next crypto to explode.

DexBoss (DEBO)

DexBoss is a new pre-sale cryptocurrency aiming to bridge the gap between traditional finance and DeFi by providing an easy to use, but powerful platform that can be used by noobs and seasoned traders alike.

$DEBO Tokenomics

The DexBoss ecosystem is fueled by the $DEBO token, which enables users to stake, margin trade, and provide liquidity. Available now at $0.011, its initial price was $0.01 and will increase steadily through the presale stages to $0.0458, then to its final listing price of $0.0505, so it is certainly a potentially worthwhile early investment.

Enhanced Trading Tools

DexBoss allows executing trades quickly with little slippage and robust liquidity. Its intuitive dashboard and embedded analytics give real-time insights to traders to make more informed decisions using data.

3. Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is a decentralized Layer‑1 blockchain that transitioned from Proof‑of‑Work to energy‑efficient Proof‑of‑Stake in 2022 via “The Merge,” reducing energy consumption by Rs 99%. It uses the EVM and Solidity for smart contracts, enabling diverse dApps, DeFi platforms, and NFTs . Ethereum reached a staking milestone of 34.65 million ETH (28.7% of circulating supply), reflecting institutional confidence. Recently, ETH braces for volatility as Kraken open interest hits 30k ETH. Stakers earn sustainable yields (3–5% yields) and governance power by participating in consensus, while ongoing upgrades like Dencun and Pectra aim to improve speed, reduce fees, and enhance scalability.

4. Hedera (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) is a fast, energy-efficient public ledger powered by a unique Hashgraph consensus (gossip-about-gossip + virtual voting), achieving asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance (aBFT) for top-tier security. It scales to 10,000+ transactions per second with finality in 3-5 seconds and incredibly low fees (Rs $0.0001), in addition, it is optimized to make micropayments and high-throughput applications. Designed to be scalable and environmentally aware, Hedera incorporates Proof-of-Stake and does not rely on mining at all. Its own token, HBAR, is used to facilitate transactions, smart contracts, tokenization, staking and soon, decentralized governance.

5. Aptos (APT)

Aptos (APT) is a Layer 1 blockchain designed to be high-performance, scalable, secure, and with decentralized governance. It uses a unique AptosBFT proof-of-stake consensus protocol with Byzantine fault tolerance to ensure network robustness. It uses parallel transaction execution with Block‑STM on the platform, allowing up to 160,000 TPS and sub-second finality. Aptos is developed in Move language and MoveVM that emphasize resource safety and avoid typical smart-contract vulnerabilities. The modular, upgradeable structure of the blockchain enables on-chain governance, where the community directs protocol enhancing.

Looking Ahead!

AurealOne is transforming blockchain gaming and the metaverse with its state-of-the-art technology that creates immersive virtual experiences to be enjoyed by users everywhere. In the same manner, DexBoss makes DeFi easy to understand by all, offering a user-friendly platform that can be used by both novice and professional investors. Currently, the two are the top crypto pre-sales in the market.

The new crypto coins, such as Hedera which uses an energy-efficient hashgraph consensus mechanism and Aptos, designed to be scalable with its Move programming language, are also picking up steam in the crypto sphere.

It is worth mentioning that recently Ethereum has reached a new open interest record of 30K ETH on Kraken, which may indicate volatility across the entire market.

Therefore, the main tip to making clever crypto investments is to conduct researchers and remain updated.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.