Ethereum Price Outlook: DSNT Posts 29% Gain as ETH Holds Steady

BitMine Immersion Technologies just made one of the biggest Ethereum moves of the year, snapping up $1.5 billion worth of ETH in three massive buys. The firm now controls over 3 million ETH, or more than 2.5% of the total supply.

This aggressive ETH buying spree, combined with the traditionally bullish momentum in November, has traders revisiting their Ethereum price predictions. A push toward $8,000 isn’t off the table.

But while ETH’s long-term potential remains strong, new players like DeepSnitch AI are offering something ETH and SOL can’t: massive asymmetrical upside. Here’s why many believe it’s the better bet heading into 2026.

BitMine buys $1.5B in ETH as Tom Lee warns of a DAT bubble

Despite concerns that the digital asset treasury (DAT) boom may be fading, BitMine Immersion Technologies has doubled down on Ether.

The firm has acquired 379,271 ETH worth $1.5 billion since last week’s record liquidation event, according to Arkham Intelligence data. That includes three major buys: 202,037 ETH after the crash, 104,336 on Thursday, and 72,898 on Saturday.

BitMine now holds over 3 million ETH, making it the largest Ether treasury globally with more than 2.5% of the total supply, valued at $11.7 billion. The company only began accumulating in early July when ETH traded around $2,500, and it’s already halfway to its 5% supply target.

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee , who supports the Ether thesis, warned in a Fortune interview that many DATs are trading below net asset value, suggesting the treasury hype may have popped. Still, he told Cathie Wood last week that “Ethereum could flip Bitcoin” just like equities flipped gold after 1971.

With leveraged longs near record lows and ETH down 15% from its all-time high, Lee’s Ethereum price prediction says this isn’t the market top, just the bottom floor of the next uptrend.

Top 3 breakout tokens: What to buy ahead of the 2026 bull run?

DeepSnitch AI conquers the presale market with $446K raised

DeepSnitch AI has attracted the attention of hundreds of high-net-worth investors as it entered a breakout zone. The numbers speak for themselves: now in Stage 2 of its presale, DeepSnitch AI has already raised over $446K, with the current token price sitting at $0.01953. That’s a 29% gain for early buyers who got in at just $0.01510.

DeepSnitch AI helps crypto traders make better decisions using a suite of five AI agents designed to scan contracts, track whale moves, detect risk signals, and eliminate emotional trading during bear markets.

And it’s not doing this in a vacuum. The project is launching directly into Telegram’s 1 billion+ user base. That gives it an enormous built-in audience, far larger than what niche protocols like Near Protocol or Bittensor can reach. If just 1% of Telegram users adopt it, DeepSnitch could surpass 10 million active users, instantly outpacing names like Phantom Wallet and Trezor.

And for long-term believers, the staking program offers even more upside. Over 9.2 million DSNT tokens are already staked. With no minimum lock-in periods, it’s an easy way to earn while supporting the network. All you need is one token to start earning with DeepSnitch AI .

How To Buy New Deepsnitch AI Early Access Token & Stake It Before Launch

Ethereum price prediction: Analysts believe $8k is not off the table for ETH

Ethereum is starting to gain strength again. After months of sideways movement, it has finally broken out and is now holding above key levels. Analysts are watching closely, with some eyeing a potential push toward $8,000 as 2025 rolls on.

According to Merlijn The Trader’s Ethereum price prediction, ETH could be breaking out of a multi-year pennant. He believes the setup looks like past early bull runs, with targets between $8,000 and $8,500. Right now, ETH trades near $4,100, up 4% in the last day.

Others agree. EtherNasyonaL pointed to ETH bouncing off a strong demand zone, something it did before the 2016 and 2020 rallies. That bounce signals buyers are stepping in again.

Solana might reach its previous ATH if it breaks above $260

Solana is still trending inside its ascending channel , staying above key support at $190 despite recent volatility. Buyers keep stepping in around $185-$190, showing clear accumulation. This behavior mirrors past consolidation zones that led to sharp moves up.

As long as SOL holds above $180, the bullish trend stays intact. A clean breakout above $210 could push the price toward $246, then possibly $300+. Analysts say the real momentum could come once it breaks the $260 level, the same high from 2021.

On the weekly chart, SOL is coiling tightly between $185 support and $260 resistance. A breakout here could launch the next major leg toward $295 or $320.

The bottom line

Despite the October 10 crash, the market remains strongly bullish on Ethereum, Solana, and other top altcoins. But as these blue chips mature, their days of 100x gains are long gone.

That’s why whales are turning to DeepSnitch AI, a presale still priced at just $0.01953. Neither ETH nor SOL can turn a $100 investment into $10,000 anymore. Five years ago, maybe. But in 2025, DeepSnitch AI is where that upside still exists.

With over $446,000 already raised and momentum accelerating, this could be the most explosive entry point of the entire cycle.

FAQs

What are ETH staking rewards in 2025?

ETH staking currently offers 3.6%-5.2% APR, depending on network activity and validator count. While rewards are steady, they’ve declined since the Shanghai upgrade due to rising participation.

What Ethereum network upgrades are coming?

Ethereum’s next major milestone is the “Verge” phase, aimed at introducing Verkle Trees to reduce node storage needs and improve scalability. This follows recent Dencun and Proto-Danksharding developments.

What’s the ETH long-term price outlook?

Analysts remain bullish, with $8,000–$8,500 targets floated for late 2025 or early 2026. Some Ethereum price predictions believe ETH could flip Bitcoin in market cap by the end of the decade.

Can DeepSnitch AI hit $1 post-launch?

It’s possible. The combination of AI utility, 1B+ Telegram users, and a strong staking ecosystem gives DeepSnitch the ingredients for exponential growth.

