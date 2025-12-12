FD-Backed Credit Cards vs Travel Cards: Key Differences and Factors to Consider

Sometimes, when you think about getting a credit card, the first question that comes up is not about rewards or cashback but about eligibility. If you are new to credit or have a limited history, you may wonder whether a secured option like a fixed deposit-backed card is more suitable for you than a lifestyle-oriented travel card. Both have their advantages, but they work very differently, and knowing which one fits your life stage and spending habits can save you a lot of confusion later.

Advertisement

Understanding an FD-backed credit card

An FD-backed card is usually seen as the simplest entry point into the credit system. Here, your fixed deposit acts as security, and the bank issues a credit card against it. Since your deposit reduces the bank’s risk, approval is easier even if you don’t have a strong credit score.

Advertisement

The credit limit is often linked to the deposit amount, which means you get flexibility while your savings continue to earn interest. For those who are still building their profile, it helps create a repayment track record. Responsible usage of these products, like the Kotak811 FD-backed credit card, has the potential positively affect your credit score, and might even make you eligible for other cards.

Advertisement

Features of a Travel Credit Card

Travel cards are aimed at people who want benefits every time they book tickets, stay at hotels, or shop abroad. You usually get miles, points, or discounts on bookings, and in some cases, complimentary lounge access at airports.

The idea here is not just about spending but about experiences. These cards are designed for frequent flyers who want perks that directly tie into their travel lifestyle. While fees are usually higher than entry-level cards, the value you get back can outweigh the cost if you use the benefits regularly.

Advertisement

Comparison of FD-Backed and Travel Credit Cards

When you weigh the two types of cards, it becomes clear that each serves a very different purpose. Looking at some key parameters can help bring clarity.

Eligibility Criteria

An FD-backed credit card is usually accessible even for individuals who are new to credit or have a limited history. Since the fixed deposit acts as security, banks are more willing to approve applications without stringent requirements. Travel credit cards, in contrast, are often extended to customers with a good credit score, stable income, and a history of responsible borrowing. They are positioned as premium offerings, and the eligibility reflects that.

Rewards Structure

The secured option may provide entry-level benefits such as basic reward points or cashback on select spends. The value proposition here lies less in rewards and more in helping you establish or improve your credit profile. Travel credit cards, on the other hand, are built around lifestyle privileges. They typically offer air miles, loyalty points, or discounts on bookings, along with additional perks like hotel tie-ups and complimentary services. For someone who travels frequently, these rewards can add up to substantial savings.

Fees and Charges

The overall cost of holding an FD-backed card is usually modest. Joining fees and annual charges tend to be on the lower side, making it an affordable first step into the credit ecosystem. Travel credit cards, given their premium positioning, usually involve higher annual fees. However, the benefits can outweigh the cost if the cardholder takes advantage of the travel-related privileges on a regular basis.

Primary Purpose

Perhaps the most defining difference is the role each card plays in your financial journey. The FD-backed credit card helps you build credibility with banks while keeping your deposit intact and earning interest. It is a tool for stability and gradual growth. The travel card, meanwhile, is designed to elevate experiences by maximising value on expenses tied to journeys, whether domestic or international. It is less about building credit and more about enhancing lifestyle.

Who should go for an FD-backed credit card?

If you are a student, young professional, or someone with limited credit history, this option can be very practical. It’s also helpful if you prefer to keep things simple and don’t want to deal with premium fees until you’re ready. The card allows you to enjoy the convenience of cashless payments and EMI facilities, while also ensuring that you are working towards a healthier financial profile.

Even if you already have other cards, keeping one FD-based card as a backup can be useful. It offers liquidity since you can always liquidate the deposit when you need funds, and the card itself ensures you never face rejection due to credit score concerns.

Who should consider a travel card

If your work or personal life involves frequent trips, an unsecured travel card can save you money while making journeys more comfortable. Lounge access can transform long layovers, while discounts and reward miles help reduce travel expenses in the long run.

It’s also a good choice if you shop online from international sites or often make payments abroad, as many of these cards offer favourable foreign exchange rates. However, the card will only be worth it if you use these benefits enough to balance the fees.

Making the right choice

The decision is less about which card is better overall and more about which card is better for you at this point in time. Think about where you spend most, whether you’re focused on building your credit score, and how often you travel.

If you are just starting out, a Kotak811 FD credit card can be a reliable stepping stone. But if you already have a strong profile and travel often, a premium travel card might be the smarter pick.

Final thoughts

Both FD-backed and travel cards fill very different roles. One builds the foundation of your financial journey by helping you establish credibility, while the other elevates your lifestyle and rewards you for experiences.

Take a moment to look at your spending patterns and future goals. If you want a low-barrier entry to credit with safety built in, a deposit-backed card could be perfect. If your lifestyle leans more towards travel and you’re ready to pay a little extra for perks, a travel card may serve you better.

Choosing the right one now will not only simplify your finances but also set you up for smarter decisions in the future.

T&C Apply. Information present in the article is subject to change. The brand does not endorse any advise shared in the article. Features and benefits mentioned in the article are also subject to change. For latest updates regarding products, visit the Kotak811 website.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article provided by a third-party source. The views and opinions expressed are solely those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the views, opinions, or editorial stance of The Tribune in any manner. The app(s) mentioned herein may involve financial commitments and could potentially be habit-forming. Users are strongly advised to exercise discretion and conduct their own due diligence before use. Engagement with the app is entirely at your own risk. The Tribune shall not be held responsible or liable for any loss, damage, or consequence of any nature arising from the use of, access to, or reliance on the app or any content presented in this article.