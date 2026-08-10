Fern Holidays International Launches Exclusive Holiday Packages

Fern Holidays International has introduced an exciting new range of international holiday packages, giving members the opportunity to explore some of the world's most sought-after destinations while enjoying comfortable stays and a memorable vacation experience. The newly launched packages cover three globally popular destinations like South Africa, New Zealand and the United Kingdom bringing together sightseeing, leisure, hospitality and international travel in one comprehensive holiday offering.

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Designed for travellers who want to discover new destinations without compromising on comfort, these packages provide members with an opportunity to experience diverse landscapes, vibrant cities, iconic attractions and unique local cultures. Whether it is the natural beauty and wildlife of South Africa, the breathtaking landscapes of New Zealand or the historic charm of the United Kingdom, members can look forward to an enriching holiday experience.

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Discover the Best of South Africa

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South Africa offers a fascinating combination of wildlife, adventure, scenic beauty and culture. Members can explore the country's diverse attractions, from spectacular landscapes and vibrant cities to unforgettable wildlife experiences. The destination is ideal for families, couples and travellers looking to combine relaxation with exploration.

Experience the Beauty of New Zealand

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New Zealand is known for its dramatic mountains, picturesque landscapes, pristine lakes and vibrant cities. Fern Holidays International members can experience the destination's natural beauty while enjoying a comfortable stay during their holiday. From scenic surroundings to memorable local experiences, New Zealand offers something for every type of traveller.

Explore the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom brings together centuries of history, iconic landmarks, cultural experiences and modern attractions. Members can discover the distinctive character of destinations across the UK while enjoying a well-planned holiday. From historic architecture and renowned attractions to charming towns and contemporary city experiences, the UK offers endless opportunities for exploration.

Comfortable Stays for Members

Adding to the appeal of these international packages is the opportunity for members to enjoy stays at selected Fern properties. Depending on the destination and package, members can enjoy accommodation at properties including Fern Cottage, Pillow and Fern, Feather Fern Lodge, and Silver Fern Rotorua Suites & Spa.

These properties are designed to complement the holiday experience by providing members with comfortable accommodation and a relaxing environment after a day of sightseeing and exploration.

A 6-Night, 7-Day International Holiday Experience

The newly launched packages offer a 6-night/7-day holiday experience, giving members sufficient time to explore their chosen destination while enjoying a comfortable stay. The combination of international destinations, curated accommodation and member benefits makes these packages an attractive option for those planning their next getaway.

With South Africa, New Zealand and the United Kingdom now part of its latest holiday offerings, Fern Holidays International continues to expand the possibilities available to its members. The new packages are an opportunity to turn travel plans into memorable experiences, combining international exploration with the comfort and convenience of a holiday membership.

For members looking to make their next vacation more memorable, these destinations offer a chance to discover something new, experience different cultures and create lasting travel memories with family and loved ones.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.