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Home / Partner Exclusives / First-Time Borrowers and Short-Term Cash Needs: Borrowing Options and Considerations
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First-Time Borrowers and Short-Term Cash Needs: Borrowing Options and Considerations

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Updated At : 10:16 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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You’ve just started your first real job in a new city. New desk, new work squad, a shiny new routine, and, finally, your first salary. You’re already imagining the lifestyle upgrade, the bucket list trips, the household responsibilities and even setting aside a little savings. Just as you start balancing the excitement of financial independence with the reality of monthly overheads, the group chat starts buzzing with festival travel plans.

Suddenly, you’re looking at overpriced festive flight or train tickets, drafting a gift list for your parents, siblings, and that one cousin who specifically asked for something expensive, and mentally adding up the cost of looking like a successful adult back home. The tiny snag? Your salary has already been working overtime paying deposit top-ups, rent, daily Swiggy runs, and a few sneaky retail therapy purchases.

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So now you’re stuck in that slightly awkward situation, where you don’t need a big loan, but you could definitely use a little extra money to get through the month. Maybe it’s just enough to cover the gifts and travel until your next salary comes in. This is where digital credit can sometimes come in handy. Instead of taking on a large, long-term loan, you can borrow an amount that matches your needs to manage a temporary cash-flow gap, provided you are confident of repaying it comfortably.

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If this sounds familiar, you’re in good company. Young India’s relationship with credit is shifting fast. Borrowing isn’t just for buying a flat or a sedan anymore; it’s also about navigating life’s everyday expenses and unexpected needs. In fact, Gen Z accounts for 50% of India’s new-to-credit card consumers, with many residing beyond metropolitan areas, according to TransUnion CIBIL report. Platforms like mPokket see this firsthand, where 79% of its NTC users are young professionals, and with 83% of its portfolio coming from rural and semi-urban India, it’s clear we’re all pretty much in the exact same boat, no matter where we’re from.

Now that’s what makes the new credit story interesting. Your first borrowing experience is no longer about buying a car or making some huge financial decision. It could simply be about getting home for the festive season, buying your family a few gifts, replacing a phone that suddenly stops cooperating or handling an unexpected expense when payday still feels a little far away. For someone starting their career, these small expenses can make a surprisingly big difference.

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Of course, the golden rule remains simple – borrow only what you need and have a clear plan to repay it. Because there’s nothing wrong with wanting to make your first festive trip home a little more special. Just make sure your next salary doesn’t arrive to find that your previous one has already spent it.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.

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