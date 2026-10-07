Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026: Deals, Offers and Product Categories

13 Deals Across Smartphones, Laptops and Home Appliances

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 is set to bring a range of offer prices on smartphones, laptops, tablets, televisions and home appliances. For consumers who have been planning an upgrade, the sale offers several popular products at prices that could make buying now more practical than waiting for another sale.

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The sale will open for all customers on October 9, while eligible Flipkart Plus and VIP members will get early access on October 8. Buyers can also avail themselves of additional benefits through bank discounts, exchange offers and No Cost EMI on eligible products.

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Here are 13 products to look out for during the sale.

iPhone 17 offer price: ₹79,999*

MRP: ₹99,900

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The iPhone 17 256GB is available at an effective offer price of ₹79,999*. Its MRP is ₹99,900. The effective offer price includes applicable bank and exchange benefits.

For consumers planning to move to the latest iPhone, the current offer provides a substantial reduction from the MRP.

iPhone 15 offer price: ₹63,999*

The iPhone 15 is available at an offer price of ₹63,999*. It features a 6.1 inch OLED display, Dynamic Island and Ceramic Shield protection.

For buyers who want an iPhone at a lower price without opting for the latest generation, the iPhone 15 remains an option.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE offer price: ₹46,999

MRP: ₹89,999

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is available at an offer price of ₹46,999. It features a 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, AI features and a triple camera system.

The offer price puts the smartphone below the ₹50,000 mark during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S25 offer price: ₹57,999

MRP: ₹1,04,999

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is available at an offer price of ₹57,999. It comes with a 6.2 inch display, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 50 megapixel Pro camera.

EMI options start at approximately ₹6,444 per month for eligible buyers.

MacBook Air with M5 offer price: ₹1,24,990*

MRP: ₹1,49,900

The MacBook Air with M5, with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, has an effective offer price of ₹1,24,990*. Eligible buyers can also receive exchange benefits of up to ₹50,000* and No Cost EMI for up to 12 months.

The effective price includes applicable bank benefits.

AirPods Pro 3 offer price: ₹21,399*

MRP: ₹25,900

The AirPods Pro 3 are available at an offer price of ₹21,399*. The deal may appeal to users looking for premium wireless earbuds, particularly those already using Apple devices.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ offer price: ₹43,999

MRP: ₹64,999

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is available at an offer price of ₹43,999. It is offered in Wi Fi and 5G variants and can be used for entertainment, study and everyday work.

Eligible customers can also receive an additional exchange benefit of up to ₹2,000 and No Cost EMI for up to 12 months.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 offer price: ₹16,999*

MRP: ₹34,999

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 is available at an offer price of ₹16,999*. It comes with personalised health coaching and exchange benefits of up to ₹12,000 for eligible customers.

Offers beyond personal technology

The Big Billion Days sale also includes televisions and home appliances, covering several major household purchases.

Samsung 55 inch Mini LED Smart TV offer price: ₹59,990

The 2026 Samsung 55 inch Mini LED Smart TV is available at an offer price of ₹59,990. It features Premium Mini LED technology, the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor and 144Hz gaming support.

Eligible customers can also get exchange benefits of up to ₹7,000 and No Cost EMI for up to 12 months.

LG 55 inch Nano 4K Smart TV offer price: ₹85,990

The LG 55 inch Nano 4K Smart TV is available at an offer price of ₹85,990. It features the Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen9, Google Gemini and Copilot AI.

The television also comes with five years of webOS updates.

Samsung 9kg Front Load Washing Machine offer price: ₹29,249*

MRP: ₹50,990

The Samsung 9kg Front Load Washing Machine is available at an offer price of ₹29,249*. It features AI EcoBubble, Wi Fi connectivity, Hygiene Steam and a Digital Inverter.

Eligible buyers can receive exchange benefits of up to ₹4,000.

Samsung 653L Side by Side Refrigerator offer price: ₹65,990*

MRP: ₹1,21,000

The Samsung 653L Side by Side Refrigerator is available at an offer price of ₹65,990*. It features AI Smart Energy Savings and a convertible freezer.

Eligible customers can receive exchange benefits of up to ₹6,000.

Voltas 1.42 Ton 3 Star AC offer price: ₹28,990*

MRP: ₹60,990

The Voltas 1.42 Ton 3 Star AC is available at an offer price of ₹28,990*. It features Long Air Throw and offers exchange benefits of up to ₹6,500 for eligible customers.

Additional savings available

Eligible Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders can receive a 10 per cent instant discount on applicable purchases. Additional benefits are also available through the Flipkart Axis Bank co branded card, subject to applicable terms.

Smartphone buyers can receive exchange benefits of up to ₹16,000*, while No Cost EMI options start from ₹500 per month* and can extend up to 24 months on eligible products.

Some eligible products can also be delivered through Flipkart Minutes, depending on location and availability.

Why buying now makes sense

For consumers who have already planned an upgrade, the current Big Billion Days offer prices provide a clear opportunity to make the purchase. Prices can increase after the sale, and there is no assurance that the same combination of offer price, bank discount and exchange benefits will be available later.

From smartphones and laptops to televisions and home appliances, the sale covers a wide range of products that consumers may already have been planning to purchase.

If the product is already on your shopping list, this is the best time to buy it rather than wait for another sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 will offer early access to eligible customers on October 8, followed by general access on October 9.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.