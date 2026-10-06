“Flower of Life”: International Presence from Mumbai to Venice

The journey of “flower of life” continues to gather momentum as the film celebrates a successful screening at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, marking a significant milestone for the cast, crew and producers who have championed the project from its earliest stages.

Produced by Mohit Parmar and Sanjana Parmar under House of Joy Productions, the film has steadily carved a space for itself on the international festival circuit, earning 15+ awards and recognitions and counting. Its screening at Venice represents not only a proud achievement for the team, but also an important moment in the growing global journey of an independent Indian film rooted in emotion, human connection and storytelling.

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Directed by V R Bhagat, “flower of life” tells the story of three couples from different backgrounds whose lives intersect through a series of unexpected encounters in Mumbai. Through these interconnected narratives, the film explores themes of kindness, hope, empathy and resilience, examining how seemingly small moments can leave a lasting impact on the lives of others.

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What has resonated with audiences across festival screenings is the film’s ability to find meaning in ordinary experiences. Rather than relying on spectacle, “flower of life” focuses on relationships, emotions and the invisible threads that connect people from different walks of life. Its storytelling is deeply rooted in its Indian setting while carrying themes that transcend geography and culture.

The film features an ensemble cast including Piyush Mishra, Bharati Patil, Kunal Pant, Rhea Sharma, Himanshi Parashar and Nikhil Malik, whose performances bring warmth, depth and authenticity to the film’s interconnected world. Together, they create characters that feel relatable, familiar and deeply human.

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For producers Mohit Parmar and Sanjana Parmar, the Venice screening represents years of belief, persistence and commitment to a story they felt deserved to be told. Through House of Joy Productions, the duo has remained focused on backing stories that connect with audiences through genuine emotions and meaningful narratives.

The successful screening at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival has opened the door to new opportunities for the film as it continues its international journey. The response received during its festival run has reinforced the team’s belief that stories centred on humanity and connection can resonate with audiences regardless of language or geography.

As “flower of life” moves into its next phase, the team is looking ahead to upcoming festival engagements, industry events and opportunities to introduce the film to wider audiences around the world. Venice may have been a landmark moment, but for the makers, it is also the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

The film’s growing recognition reflects a larger shift taking place within Indian independent cinema, where authentic stories are increasingly finding space on international platforms. For “flower of life”, each milestone has added another layer to a journey that began with a simple idea and has evolved into a film that continues to connect with viewers across borders.

With a successful Venice screening now behind it and new opportunities on the horizon, “flower of life” stands at an exciting point in its journey. Backed by the vision of V R Bhagat, the support of producers Mohit Parmar and Sanjana Parmar, and the efforts of an accomplished cast and crew, the film continues to move forward with the same spirit that shaped it from the beginning.

From Mumbai to Venice, and now toward its next international milestones, “flower of life” continues to carry a story built on hope, compassion and the enduring power of human connection. The journey is far from over, and the road ahead promises to be just as meaningful as the one that brought it here.

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