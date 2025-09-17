Japan Post Bank, with a massive deposit base of around $1.3 trillion, is preparing to launch a blockchain-based digital yen called DCJPY by 2026. This is not just a banking story. It is a signal that traditional money and tokenized assets are about to merge in a way that could reshape how people see digital currencies. In this bullish market, four cryptos stand out: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE). Among them, Little Pepe has the clearest room for growth, with analysts suggesting it could deliver up to 15000% gains from its presale levels.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

Little Pepe is more than a meme coin. It is building on a Layer 2 blockchain designed specifically for meme tokens. It offers faster and cheaper transactions, utilizing sniper bot resistance and zero tax on trades to maintain a fair playing field.

At the moment, the presale is in Stage 12 at $0.0021. Over $25 million has been raised, with over 15.5 billion tokens sold, and the stage is already 98.7% filled. The project has completed a Certik audit, is already visible on CoinMarketCap, and continues to grow its community with campaigns like the $777k giveaway and a Mega Giveaway that rewards its biggest buyers. With its zero market cap entry, its cultural buzz outpacing Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in search trends this summer, and upcoming exchange listings on the horizon, many observers believe LILPEPE could deliver extraordinary gains. The speculative projection of 15000% upside is rooted in its rare mix of meme energy and real infrastructure.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple’s XRP trades around $2.84 to $3.02 as of writing. XRP has been pushing against the $3 level, and traders are looking closely to see if it can break higher. As long as it stays above $2.77 and manages to climb past $3.30, a move toward $4 looks possible.

Technical reports lean bullish, with most moving averages pointing upward. Some analysts project moderate gains into the $5 range, while longer-term scenarios mention a possible stretch above $10.

Solana (SOL)

Solana has been trading near $217, with a market cap well above $100 billion and more than $10 billion in daily volume. On the charts, Solana is showing strength above its 200-day moving average, with support near $174 and resistance building around $222 to $230.

Technical indicators are sending buy signals across short and long timeframes. SOL has key resistance near $222 to $230; the next target sits closer to $300 if it breaks.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is trading near $0.24 after gaining almost 11% over the past week. Liquidity remains strong with billions traded daily, keeping DOGE firmly within the top 10 cryptos by market cap. The technicals are balanced but tilting bullish. Binance charts show moving averages trending up on shorter timeframes and recent price action bouncing off lows near $0.23. Forecasts from Changelly suggest $0.33 by the end of 2025.

How the $1.3 Trillion Digital Yen Could Affect These Cryptos

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The digital yen legitimizes tokenized money and could draw attention to innovative Layer 2 ecosystems like LILPEPE that merge culture with infrastructure.

Conclusion

Japan Post Bank’s plan to issue a digital yen backed by $1.3 trillion in deposits highlights how serious the shift toward tokenized money has become. Among the cryptos set to benefit, Little Pepe stands out. Its presale price at $0.0021, a nearly full Stage 12, zero market cap entry, audited security, and massive community giveaways have built credibility and momentum. Analysts are speculating on potential 15000% gains from its starting point.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication