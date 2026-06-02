Fuel Credit Cards: Features, Reward Programmes and Usage Considerations

Fuel expenses have a direct impact on your monthly budget, especially if you’re someone who’s constantly on the move. If you spend regularly on fuel, you’re probably right if you are looking for Fuel Credit Cards.

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However, before you apply for a credit card that helps you save fuel costs, it is best to know how to choose one, learn more about cashback and reward points, and what to look out for.

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Here’s what you need to know.

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How do Fuel Credit Cards work?

Fuel Credit Cards are designed to turn your regular fuel purchases into savings. Instead of paying full price at the pump, you earn rewards or benefits every time you refuel, helping you lower your overall fuel costs over time.

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This way, you can even reduce the impact of fluctuating fuel prices as the rewards help you save a little each time you refuel.

To understand this better, let’s look at how IDFC FIRST Bank’s Fuel Credit Cards work

Whenever you use an IDFC FIRST Bank FIRST Power or FIRST Power+ Credit Card at an eligible Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) fuel station, you earn rewards that help you save on your fuel expenses. With savings of up to 6.5% on HPCL fuel purchases, these cards can reduce the overall amount you spend on fuel.

IDFC FIRST Bank Fuel Credit Cards offer annual savings worth up to 175 litres of fuel, depending on the variant you choose and your monthly fuel spends.

How does this work for you?

Let’s understand the benefit of a fuel credit card with the help of an example.

Vinay, a 34-year-old sales professional, uses his car to commute in and around the city of Mumbai. On days when he needs to work towards his sales target, he needs to commute between 10 and 300 kilometres. He is on the road for 15 of his 20 working days in a month, and the rest are spent working from a co-working space 30 kilometres from home. He also takes his family out on short trips every other weekend.

Considering all of his travel, he must be spending a significant amount of money every month on fuel.

Here’s how his FIRST Power+ Credit Card from IDFC FIRST Bank helps him:

Spend Category Monthly Spend (Est.) Reward Rate Monthly Value-Back HPCL Fuel ₹12,000 (Capped) 5% (Rewards) + 1.5% (HP Pay) ₹780 Excess Fuel ₹8,000 3X Rewards (Rs 0.5%) ₹40 Grocery & Utility ₹2,000 (Capped) 5% Value-back ₹100 IDFC FIRST FASTag ₹1,000 (Capped) 5% Value-back ₹50 Other (UPI/Retail) ₹5,000 3X Rewards (Rs 0.5%) ₹25 Welcome Bonus One-time FIRST fuel transaction ₹500 (Month 1) Total ₹28,000 Rs 5.34% Effective Return ₹1,495 (Month 1)

FIRST With a spend of ₹28,000 in the FIRST month, he saves ₹1,495. This works out to 5.34% of his total Credit Card spend for the month.

Even with a slightly more conservative return of ₹1,005 monthly, assuming a monthly spend of ₹30,000, the benefits are:

Category Monthly Spend Reward Rate Savings Value (₹) HPCL Fuel ₹12,000 5% (Rewards) + 1.5% (HP Pay) ₹780 Grocery & Utility ₹2,000 5% (30X Rewards) ₹100 IDFC FIRST FASTag ₹1,000 5% (30X Rewards) ₹50 Other (UPI/Retail) ₹15,000 0.5% (3X Rewards) ₹75 Total Monthly ₹30,000 Rs 3.3% Effective Return ₹1,005

While the amount may look small against the spending every month, but they build up over the year and can add to your savings.

What about other benefits of the IDFC FIRST Bank Fuel Credit Cards?

The FIRST Power and FIRST Power+ Fuel Credit Cards offer a wide range of shopping benefits and discounts on groceries to help you keep your spending in check:

Transactions on UPI allow for up to 3X rewards.

Year-round offers on shopping across 300+ merchants.

Free roadside assistance should you need it*.

Accident + liability covers that provide some peace of mind at no additional cost.

Card features, reward rates and fees are subject to change. Please refer to the official IDFC FIRST Bank website for the latest information.

Takeaway

Fuel Credit Cards can offer meaningful value when used the right way. The FIRST Power and FIRST Power+ Credit Cards from IDFC FIRST Bank are a great option to start your Fuel Credit Card journey, with all the great benefits they offer.

While rewards can be appealing, using the card without a plan might lead to higher‑than‑expected spending. A little planning and steady use can help you get the best out of your Fuel Credit Card.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.