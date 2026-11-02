Geetanjali Salon Expands Its Presence with a New Chandigarh Outlet

Chandigarh, October 31, 2026: Geetanjali Salon is expanding its presence in North India with the launch of its new flagship salon in Sector 9, Chandigarh, marking the brand’s latest step in bringing its professional hair and beauty expertise to key markets beyond the metros. Actress Jasmine Bhasin will grace the launch, which is expected to bring together prominent entrepreneurs, socialites and leading personalities from Chandigarh.

The launch marks another milestone in Geetanjali’s expansion journey, as the 37-year-old beauty brand continues to bring its professional hair and beauty expertise to emerging cities across India.

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“I have been a regular client of Geetanjali for many years, so it feels amazing to be part of yet another launch, especially in Chandigarh. Being here for this milestone feels truly special. With the brand looking to expand across the Tricity, it’s exciting to see Geetanjali continue to grow and reach more people.” says Jasmin Bhasin.

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Commenting on the expansion, Sumit Israni, Managing Director and Celebrity Hairdresser, Geetanjali Salon, said, “Chandigarh is an important market for us, with a growing interest in professional beauty, haircare and personalised salon experiences. With our flagship salon in Sector 9, we look forward to bringing the Geetanjali experience closer to consumers in the city. Our expansion into markets like Chandigarh reflects our continued focus on growing beyond the metros and making professional hair and beauty services accessible to more people across India.”

Founded in 1989, Geetanjali has grown from a single salon in Delhi into a national beauty and haircare brand with 200 salons and studios across 50 cities. Its services span professional hair and colour, skin, body spa, hands and feet, barbering and makeup.

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The Chandigarh flagship will feature Kérastase as its haircare partner, offering clients access to the luxury professional haircare brand’s products and rituals alongside Geetanjali’s expertise in hair and beauty.

The expansion comes as Geetanjali increasingly looks beyond traditional metro markets towards Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where demand for professional beauty, haircare and lifestyle services continues to evolve. Following its recent entry into Raipur, the Chandigarh launch further reinforces the brand’s focus on expanding its presence across India's growing urban markets.

The new salon is located at:

Geetanjali Salon

Sector 9, Chandigarh

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