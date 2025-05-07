Global Conflicts, Media, Law, and Human Rights: A Humanitarian Perspective at Dayananda Sagar University

In a world where headlines often dehumanize numbers and migration is reduced to policy debates, one stands out for reclaiming the narrative – “The Azadi Project”. This organisation is driven by a simple but urgent mission, and seeks to amplify the voices of displaced people - migrants, refugees, and the stateless, through media and advocacy. And on April 7, 2025, Dayananda Sagar University became the stage for these unheard voices.

The seminar, titled “Global Conflicts, Media, Law and Human Rights - A Humanitarian Perspective”, was a powerful convergence of journalism, law and empathy. Organized collaboratively by the College of Journalism and Mass Communication (CJMC), the School of Law (SOL), and the Department of International Affairs, DSU, the event centered on how storytelling and legal discourse can influence, and humanize the global refugee crisis.

Setting the tone for the day was Dr. K. Sai Prasad, Dean of School of CJMC, who welcomed the speakers and audience with a poignant reminder: “Beyond artificial intelligence and data, lie real human stories and emotions.” He spoke passionately about the beauty of journalism—not as a tool of technology, but as a reflection of human nature, and how dignity can be preserved across geopolitical boundaries. His words created the emotional foundation on which the rest of the day was built.

Dr. Kiran Gardner, Dean, School of Law, followed with reflections rooted in ground realities. She described the bare conditions of refugee camps - the tents, the food, and the fragile sense of security they offer, and reminded the audience that displacement is not abstract; it’s lived daily by millions.

The heart of the seminar, however, belonged to The Azadi Project. Priyali Sur, the founder, led a session that unpacked the language we often take for granted, explaining the difference between migrants, immigrants, refugees, and internally displaced persons (IDP). She explored India’s legal handling of displacement, from the Passport Act of 1967 and Foreigners Act of 1946, to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and the revamped Immigration and Foreigners Bill of 2005. These laws, she argued, shape the way we see, and sometimes fail to see, those forced to flee their homes.

Joining her was Shreyas Jayakumar, coo and Communications Director of The Azadi Project, who highlighted the responsibility of the media in shaping global perceptions. Referencing the Ukrainian refugee crisis of 2022, she spoke about compassionate storytelling, the bias inherent in news language, and the way coverage can impact international aid and policy. It was a challenge thrown at future journalists in the room: tell stories not for clicks, but for change.

In a panel discussion that brought even more depth, Prof. Shivani Dutta discussed the Assam NRC, Bangladesh’s refugee dynamics, and the rise of climate refugees, while Anuradha Nagaraj, veterinary journalist, founder of “The Migration Story” and Associate Professor with Azim Premji University, declared, “Migration is a right.” She stressed the need for digital inclusion, financial literacy, and representation for migrant workers, especially among marginalized communities like Bengali Muslims.

Then came a story that silenced the room.

Mohammed Enamul, a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar who has lived in India since 2018, shared his personal journey - fleeing military violence, seeking safety in Bangladesh, and eventually settling down in Haryana. He spoke of the challenges his community still faces: the lack of healthcare, education, and recognition. His voice, quiet but unwavering, gave the crisis a face, a name, and a memory.

Later, a Global Dialogue session connected students with powerful voices from across the world, moderated by Ankita Dan of The Azadi Project. Among the speakers was Motasem Ahmed Dalloul, a Gaza-based journalist who, despite having lost his wife and children in a recent bombing, spoke with moving clarity about the role and responsibility of media during war.

Qiyamud Din Ikram, founder of Climate Watch Afghanistan, shed light on the increasingly urgent issue of climate-driven displacement. Omi, a renowned photojournalist from Bangladesh, shared insights drawn from years of documenting the human journeys of thousands of migrants, capturing their resilience through his lens. Tyra Gopi, an international affairs expert from Canada, brought a Western perspective on refugee policy and integration efforts. Rounding off the discussion, Anuradha Nagaraj emphasized the shared threads of systemic neglect and human endurance that bind displacement stories across borders.

Their stories wove together a rich tapestry of - pain, resilience, and resistance - from Gaza to Afghanistan, Bangladesh to India.

Through every speech, discussion, and question, one truth remained: behind every statistic is a person. Behind every law, a life. And behind every migration story, the possibility of empathy.

The one-day seminar, reminded us that journalism and law must do more than inform or enforce. They must connect. Because stories don’t just describe the world - they have the power to change it.

