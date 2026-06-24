Gold Loan Applications and Gold Price Trends in Chennai: Market Considerations

If you are planning to apply for a gold loan in Tamil Nadu, the first thing you should check is the current gold price. The gold price today in Chennai directly determines how much loan you are eligible for — and checking it before you visit a branch puts you in a much stronger position as a borrower. According to RBI data, gold loan portfolios across banks and NBFCs in India have expanded significantly in recent years, with Tamil Nadu consistently ranking among the top states for gold loan disbursals.

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What is the gold price today in Chennai?

Gold prices in India are updated daily based on rates published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). The gold price today in Chennai reflects the IBJA base rate adjusted for local factors such as Tamil Nadu state taxes, transportation costs, and regional demand. Chennai is one of India's largest gold markets, and rates here tend to be closely watched by both jewellers and borrowers across the state.

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The gold rate per gram in Chennai varies based on purity. For instance, 22-karat gold — the most commonly pledged for loans — is priced differently from 24-karat or 18-karat gold. Checking the rate on the exact day you plan to apply gives you the most accurate picture of your loan eligibility, since gold prices can move meaningfully from one day to the next.

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How the gold price affects your loan amount

When you apply for a gold loan, the lender does not use the live market price you see on a financial app. Lenders such as Bajaj Finance use the lower of the previous day's closing price or the 30-day average price published by IBJA or a SEBI-regulated commodity exchange. This approach protects both the lender and the borrower from short-term price volatility and ensures the valuation is fair and regulation-aligned.

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Once your gold is assessed for weight and purity, the lender applies the RBI-prescribed Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio — currently capped at 85% — to calculate your eligible loan amount. For example, if your 22-karat gold is valued at ₹2 lakh on the day of assessment, you may be eligible for a loan of up to ₹1.70 lakh. When the gold price in Chennai is higher, your gold is valued more — and your eligible loan amount increases proportionally.

Gold rate today in Coimbatore — what borrowers in western Tamil Nadu should know

If you are based in Coimbatore or the surrounding areas, the gold rate today in Coimbatore is the rate you should track before applying. While Coimbatore follows the same IBJA base pricing as Chennai, local taxes and jeweller association rates can cause minor variations between cities on any given day. Borrowers across Tamil Nadu — whether in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, or smaller towns — are advised to check their city-specific gold rate on the day of application for the most accurate loan estimate.

Use a gold loan calculator before visiting a branch

Rather than calculating manually, use a gold loan calculator. Enter the weight of your gold in grams and its purity in karats, and the calculator uses the current IBJA-referenced rate to estimate your eligible loan amount instantly. Lenders such as Bajaj Finance offer this tool on their website and app, covering borrowers across Tamil Nadu and the rest of India. With loan amounts from ₹5,000 to ₹2 crore and interest rates starting from 9.50% per annum, you can estimate your borrowing capacity in under a minute — before you leave your home.

Know before you pledge

Check the gold price today in Chennai or the gold rate today in Coimbatore depending on where you are located. Use a gold loan calculator to estimate your eligible amount based on your gold's weight and purity. Keep one valid KYC document ready — an Aadhaar card, Voter ID, passport, driving licence, NREGA job card, or a letter from the NPR is sufficient. Then visit your nearest branch with your gold for physical assessment and same-day disbursal.

Knowing your gold's current value before you apply means no surprises — and a borrowing decision made with complete clarity.

Disclaimer: Gold rates and loan terms are subject to change. Please verify current rates and applicable terms directly with your lender before applying.

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