Gold Loans in India (2026): Interest Rates and Lending Options Compared

Every Indian household values gold, but did you know your favourite ornaments can also fund your biggest dreams? Whether it’s renovating your home, paying tuition, or covering seasonal business expenses, gold loans offer an easy, low-stress way to access cash. They require minimal documentation, process fast, and carry a much lower rate of interest than unsecured credit. But with major banks and NBFCs offering different rates in 2026, how do you select the best gold loan? In this article, we’ll check gold loan interest rates, learn about gold loan eligibility, and how to choose one wisely.

What Is a Gold Loan

A gold loan is a secured credit where eligible collateral is pledged to the lender. The sanctioned amount depends on the purity, net weight, valuation, applicable Loan-to-Value (LTV), and lender policy. Under RBI directions, regulated lenders can lend against eligible jewellery, ornaments, and permitted coins, but credit against bullion is restricted. For loans against eligible collateral, the LTV ratio cap depends on the borrowed amount. Generally, a higher LTV ratio is beneficial, allowing borrowers to opt for a higher value.

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Gold Loan Interest Rates Compared in 2026

Rates can vary by lender, scheme, borrowed value, tenure, LTV, borrower profile, payment mode, and internal policy. Here are some popular lenders.

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Public Sector Banks: Rs 8.0% to 11.0% p.a.

Private Sector Banks: Rs 9.5% to 19.8% p.a.

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NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies): Rs 9.9% to 27.0% p.a.

Gold Loan Eligibility

Gold loan eligibility can vary by lender, but borrowers should generally check the following points:

Applicant must be an adult resident.

The pledged jewellery must meet the lender’s purity and ownership requirements.

Jewellery, ornaments, or permitted coins may be accepted, depending on lender policy.

The eligible value depends on valuation, purity, net weight, etc.

The lender may ask for a declaration that the borrower owns the pledged jewellery.

For higher amounts, income documents and payment capacity may be reviewed.

Final approval depends on Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, purpose, valuation, and lender policy.

Documents Required for Gold Loan

The documents required for gold loan are usually simple compared to many other unsecured credit products. Common requirements include identity proof, address proof, PAN or Form 60, passport-size photographs, bank account details, ownership declaration, and income proof .

Borrowers should carry original documents for verification where the lender requires branch-based KYC checks.

How to Choose the Right Gold Loan

The comparison should not stop at the lowest advertised rate. Borrowers should compare the total cost and payment fit before pledging.

Key points to check include annualised cost, processing fee and valuation charges, lending amount and LTV, tenure and renewal rules, EMI, bullet repayment, overdraft, or other options, foreclosure or prepayment charges, penal charges for delay, auction process and notice terms in case of default, and collateral safety and return timeline after full repayment.

Conclusion

Borrowing against gold can be useful when you need funds against eligible collateral, but the decision should be based on more than the starting interest rate. Compare lender interest rates, tenure, LTV, charges, repayment options, eligibility, and documents before applying. The right option is the one that matches the borrower’s credit amount, repayment comfort, and cost expectations.

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