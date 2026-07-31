Gracias Living Expands Senior Care Services in Gurugram with Assisted Living, Dementia Care and Post-Stroke Rehabilitation

Gracias Living, a premium senior care home in Gurugram, is expanding access to specialised senior care through its assisted living, dementia care and post-stroke rehabilitation services. The organisation continues to support older adults across Gurugram and Delhi NCR with personalised care in a safe and welcoming residential environment.

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Growing older often brings new health and mobility challenges. Many families want professional support while ensuring their loved ones continue to live with dignity, comfort and independence. Gracias Living addresses these needs by combining healthcare, rehabilitation and day-to-day assistance under one roof.

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Each resident receives an individual care plan designed around their medical condition, lifestyle, preferences and personal goals. A multidisciplinary team of doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and trained caregivers works together to provide continuous support for physical, cognitive and emotional well-being.

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The assisted living programme is designed for seniors who value their independence but need help with daily routines such as medication management, mobility, nutrition and regular health monitoring. Residents receive the right level of support while maintaining as much independence as possible.

For seniors living with Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia, Gracias Living provides a calm, secure and familiar environment. Structured routines, cognitive activities and specially trained caregivers help residents feel comfortable and supported while giving families greater peace of mind.

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The post-stroke rehabilitation programme focuses on helping residents regain strength, mobility and confidence. Through physiotherapy, nursing care and assistance with everyday activities, each rehabilitation plan is tailored to support recovery at a pace that suits the individual.

"Families are looking for more than a place for their ageing parents to live. They want compassionate care, dependable medical support and the reassurance that their loved ones will be treated with respect every day," said Meenakshi Dawar, Co-founder and CEO of Gracias Living.

"Our goal is to create a home where every resident feels valued, cared for and supported through every stage of ageing. We believe quality senior care should help residents maintain their dignity, independence and quality of life while giving families complete peace of mind," said Dr. Vishal Siwach, Co-founder and COO of Gracias Living.

Life at Gracias Living extends beyond medical care. Residents enjoy nutritious meals, exercise sessions, music, cognitive activities, celebrations and social programmes that encourage connection, purpose and an active lifestyle. Every aspect of daily life is designed to support both physical health and emotional well-being.

The residences are thoughtfully planned with safety, accessibility and comfort in mind. The focus is not only on managing health conditions but also on helping residents continue familiar routines, make personal choices and enjoy a genuine sense of belonging.

As India's ageing population continues to grow and family dynamics evolve, the demand for dependable, professionally managed senior care is increasing. Gracias Living works closely with families through regular communication, transparent care planning and support that adapts as residents' needs change over time.

Under the leadership of Co-founder and CEO Meenakshi Dawar, Gracias Living continues to strengthen its resident-first approach by combining compassionate care with personalised support.

Working alongside her, Dr. Vishal Siwach, Co-founder and COO, brings clinical expertise and operational leadership to ensure every resident receives high-quality healthcare, rehabilitation and continuous medical oversight.

Through its senior care homes in Gurugram, Gracias Living remains committed to providing personalised care that combines professional expertise with the warmth and comfort of home.

About Gracias Living

Gracias Living is a premium senior care and assisted living organisation based in Gurugram.

Meenakshi Dawar, Founder and CEO, established Gracias Living with the vision of creating a trusted senior care community where older adults receive personalised support while continuing to live with dignity and independence.

Dr. Vishal Siwach, Co-founder and COO, leads the organisation's clinical and operational excellence, ensuring residents benefit from evidence-based care, rehabilitation services and comprehensive medical support.

Gracias Living specialises in assisted living, dementia and Alzheimer's care, post-stroke rehabilitation, post-surgery recovery and both long-term and short-term senior care.

Its resident-focused care model brings together 24-hour nursing, trained caregivers, medical supervision, rehabilitation, nutrition and meaningful engagement in a comfortable residential setting. The goal is to help every resident receive the care they need while preserving their dignity, individuality, and quality of life.

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