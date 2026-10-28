Graphic Era University: Learning from Researchers Recognised Among the World’s Top 2% of Scientists

For thousands of students each year, choosing a university is the first big step towards a professional journey. The decision usually begins with rankings, facilities, and placements. These matters. But the one thing that touches a student every single day is the faculty. A good teacher explains the subject. A great one changes how a student looks at it, sets the standard for curiosity, discipline, and ambition, and is often the reason a student finds their direction.

A university with a larger ambition

Graphic Era (Deemed to be University) is anchored in the belief that education should do more than lead to a job. It holds a NAAC A+ grade and ranks 48th in the University category of NIRF, and its vision looks beyond both. The aim is to prepare students to think independently, to contribute with purpose, and to play a meaningful part in the growth of their communities.

Advertisement

A vision of this scale depends on the faculty who bring it to life. Ambition becomes education only when it reaches the classroom, the lab, and the mentoring conversation. At Graphic Era University, that responsibility rests with a faculty of researchers whose work is recognised on a global stage.

Advertisement

52 Faculty Members Among the World’s Top 2% Scientists

The Stanford–Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists List includes 52 Graphic Era faculty members, a global acknowledgement of the influence their research carries.

For students, the difference shows up in learning itself. A teacher who is also a leading researcher brings the present state of a subject into the room, not just what is settled in textbooks. Concepts come with context: why a problem matters, how it is being solved, and where it may lead next. Projects are guided by people who know what rigorous work looks like, so students learn to question, test, and refine their ideas rather than simply arrive at answers. Mentoring carries more weight, because the advice comes from someone whose own work the global research community relies on.

Advertisement

That changes what students expect of themselves. Learning from the people who are advancing a field raises ambition, sharpens thinking, and builds a seriousness about work that stays long after graduation. It is the difference between studying a subject and learning from those who are moving it forward.

Programmes designed for the real world

Learning from leading researchers matters most when the programme itself looks ahead. Graphic Era offers 135+ programmes across 25+ departments, built for where careers are heading.

Careers now rarely stay inside one subject, and Graphic Era’s interdisciplinary programmes are designed with that in mind. Engineering sits alongside Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, the Internet of Things and Electric Vehicles, so students build depth in one field and fluency in the technologies reshaping it. Design programmes, from User Experience to Animation and Game Design, blend creativity with technology and human behavior. Law, hospitality, forensic science, nursing and allied health, and commerce and management offer equally strong routes for students who want to work at the point where disciplines meet.

Industry is part of the classroom at Graphic Era. Finance and business programmes are developed in partnership with leading global firms, and pathways towards internationally recognised qualifications help students step into careers with credibility. Several humanities and commerce degrees also offer a research option, so students who enjoy asking deeper questions can begin early, under the guidance of faculty who understand what serious research demands.

Learning also moves beyond the lecture hall. Students work on projects and in specialised labs, join the Technology Business Incubator, which has supported 100+ startups, and can experience education abroad through the Global Exchange Programme.

Graduates leave prepared for roles that are still taking shape, able to think across subjects, adapt to change, and apply knowledge with purpose. Few things build those abilities as well as learning from faculty who keep growing and keep exploring new research.

An Academic Distinction with a Larger Purpose

The recognition of 52 faculty members in the Stanford–Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists List carries meaning beyond the honour itself. It reflects a culture of research and continuous growth that reaches the students who learn from them.

Education today asks for more than preparation for a job. It calls for independent thinking, the ability to solve real problems, and a readiness to contribute to communities and industries. With faculty who keep pushing their fields forward, Graphic Era students are prepared for exactly that and to help build the future they are stepping into.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.