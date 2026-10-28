Greenwick Continues FundedStock’s Legacy: Two Years of Operations and 25,000 Traders

Greenwick, a proprietary trading firm built exclusively for the Indian stock market, today marked two years of continuous operation of the FundedStock platform, which it acquired on 28 October 2026. Over the two years, FundedStock has registered more than 25,000 traders across India, run thousands of prop trading evaluations on NSE, BSE and MCX, and processed performance rewards to funded traders on a published schedule.

The milestone matters because of what has happened around it. Since 2024, a number of prop firms serving Indian traders - most of them international, forex-focused platforms - have suspended payouts, changed rules retroactively or closed without notice. For traders choosing a funded trader program, the central question has become not "how big is the account" but "will this firm still be here, and will it pay".

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What two years of operations looks like

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25,000+ registered traders on the platform, across every major Indian city

on the platform, across every major Indian city Every funded account and pending payout honoured through the acquisition by Greenwick - no reset, no renegotiation

through the acquisition by Greenwick - no reset, no renegotiation The same published rules - profit targets, drawdown limits, minimum trading days - in force for the life of each account

- profit targets, drawdown limits, minimum trading days - in force for the life of each account India-only instruments throughout: NSE and BSE equity, index and stock F&O, MCX commodities

throughout: NSE and BSE equity, index and stock F&O, MCX commodities Simulated capital, performance-based rewards, with no real-capital deployment on behalf of traders

"A prop firm earns trust one payout at a time, and loses it in one missed payout. Two years without a missed cycle is the only credential that counts in this industry," said a Greenwick spokesperson. "We acquired FundedStock because of that record, and our first commitment was to protect it: every account carried over exactly as it was."

Why Greenwick kept the FundedStock platform running

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Rather than migrate 25,000 traders to a new system, Greenwick chose to keep the existing FundedStock platform live for current account holders under the FundedStock 2.0 name, with Greenwick's team managing operations and support. New traders join through Greenwick, which extends the same model with larger funded trading accounts - Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh - and the same transparency on rules.

A trusted prop firm for Indian traders, by design

Greenwick operates only on Indian exchanges and under Indian market hours. All evaluations and funded accounts run on simulated capital with performance-based rewards, a structure built for the Indian regulatory context. Rules are published before a trader pays and do not change after.

About Greenwick

Greenwick is a proprietary trading firm and funded trader program built exclusively for the Indian stock market. It offers prop trading challenges and funded trading accounts from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh across NSE, BSE and MCX, with transparent, published rules. All accounts run on simulated capital. Greenwick is based in India.

Visit greenwickfunded.com.

About FundedStock

FundedStock is an Indian prop trading evaluation platform that has served over 25,000 registered traders with simulated-capital trading challenges and performance-based rewards over two years of operations. FundedStock is now part of Greenwick.

Media contact: Greenwick Media Relations · press@greenwickfunded.com

Disclaimer: Greenwick and FundedStock provide trading skill evaluations on simulated accounts with simulated capital. No real capital is deployed on behalf of traders, no investment advice is provided, and participation does not constitute securities trading. Rewards are performance-based and subject to program rules. Past performance of the platform does not guarantee future results for any trader.

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