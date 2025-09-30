GST 2.0 and Baby Care Products: What Consumers Need to Know About Pricing

Keeping up with the costs of baby care essentials can feel overwhelming. Just when you think you’re stocked up on washes or lotion, you’re back at the store and the bill always seems to creep higher.

But here’s some genuinely good news for your wallet.

A recent government tax reform, called GST 2.0, is rolling out. It’s designed to ease financial pressure on families, and the best part? The baby products you buy every week are now noticeably cheaper. This isn’t just a small tweak, it’s a real shift meant to help households across the country.

For a brand like Mother Sparsh, which has always advocated safe, natural, and accessible baby care, this change is a responsibility to the families who trust them. Prices have already been updated on the official website, so parents can feel the benefit right away.

Mother Sparsh is also ensuring transparency, showing exactly how GST on FMCG products affects pricing. That way, parents know they’re paying fair, value-driven rates for their little one’s essentials.

So, what exactly is GST 2.0?

You don’t need to be a tax expert to get this. Think of GST 2.0 as the government taking a closer look at what families really need and choosing to cut taxes on those items.

Here’s the key detail: companies are required to pass these savings on to you. With anti-profiteering rules in place, the benefit goes straight to your pocket, not stuck in the system.

Good News: Some Baby Essentials Now Cost Less

Here’s some wonderful news for your family budget! The government has recently reduced the GST on many daily-use baby products, bringing some much-needed relief to parents. This change means lower prices on the gentle, natural care you trust for your little one.

Here’s a quick look at how the prices have dropped on some of your favourites:

Milky Soft Bathing Bar — GST reduced from 18% → 5% MRP: ₹195 → ₹173

— GST reduced from 18% → 5% Natural Tummy Roll On (40ml) — GST reduced from 12% → 5% MRP: ₹249 → ₹233

— GST reduced from 12% → 5% After Bite Turmeric Balm (25g) — GST reduced from 12% → 5% MRP: ₹299 → ₹280

— GST reduced from 12% → 5% Natural Kid’s Toothpaste (50g) — GST reduced from 18% → 5% MRP: ₹199 → ₹177

And many more….

Because providing the best for your baby is a necessity, not a luxury.

What This Means for Your Monthly Budget

Let’s do the math. Imagine your usual monthly stock-up: a couple of baby soaps, toothpastes, and oils.

Before GST 2.0: ₹2,000 pre-tax → with 18% GST = ₹2,360

₹2,000 pre-tax → with 18% GST = ₹2,360 Now with GST 2.0: ₹2,000 pre-tax → with 5% GST = ₹2,100

That’s a saving of ₹260 every month. Over a year, it adds up to ₹3,120. That’s money you can put toward nutrition, a new stroller, or simply easing the family budget.

👉 Check the latest product prices on the Mother Sparsh website and see the savings for yourself.

It’s the Small Wins That Count

Parenting is a journey of big love and tiny, everyday victories. A tax change might sound technical, but its effect is personal, it’s the relief of seeing a smaller number at checkout. It's a small win, but it makes a big difference. With GST 2.0, shopping smarter for your little one just got a whole lot easier.

And with the updated baby products GST rate now in effect, parents can enjoy quality baby care without stretching their budget.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.