Hair Loss Awareness Month: Traya Data Examines Sleep Patterns Among Men Outside Major Metros

The Traya Hair Test Report finds India's soundest sleep beyond its biggest cities, led by Rajasthan's 77% peaceful sleepers, a finding with a message for the month

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One of the quieter findings in Traya's data carries one of the clearer messages for Hair Loss Awareness Month: the men of India's biggest cities are sleeping worse than everyone else. The Traya Hair Test Report, built from 4,89,721 men's hair test responses across 20 states and 50 cities, finds the country's soundest sleep consistently outside its metros.

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The numbers run one way. Chennai reports 30.9% disturbed sleep and Hyderabad 27.6%; Mumbai and Bengaluru each report 24.5%, Kolkata 23.5% and Pune 22.7%, all at or above the national average of 22.1%. Meanwhile Jodhpur reports just 17.4% disturbed sleep, with Patna, Jaipur and Varanasi at roughly 17.8%, and in Rajasthan 77% of men describe their sleep as outright peaceful, the highest share in the country, with Bihar just behind at 76.5%. Delhi, at 21.0%, is the only major metro to beat the national line.

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"When we look at data from over 5 lakh Indian men, one thing becomes clear: hair loss is rarely just about hair. Our data shows that factors such as stress, sleep and gut health can play in the larger picture of hair health. This Hair Loss Awareness Month, we need to move beyond treating what we see on the outside and start paying attention to what may be happening underneath." said Saloni Anand, Co Founder, Traya.

What the gap means for hair health awareness

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The metro sleep gap matters to the month because of what sleep is: the body's nightly maintenance window, and one of the factors most frequently reported alongside hair concerns in Traya's research. In the company's 5 lakh man study, 30% of men under 25 with hair loss had irregular sleep. If disturbed sleep clusters in the metros, then so does the environment in which hair concerns are most commonly accompanied, and so should the month's attention.

The finding also carries a useful humility for metro men. The big city's advantages are real and countable: income, access, opportunity. The report simply fills in the other column of the ledger. Rest, the input no salary buys back once spent, is being accumulated fastest by the men the metros are taught to pity.

For Hair Loss Awareness Month, the takeaway is not relocation but attention. The data does not say why metro men report worse sleep, only that they do. Knowing which column of the ledger he is in is where a metro man's awareness should begin this August.

More information about Traya is available on its website, while the latest news and updates can be found in the Traya newsroom.

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