Hair Loss Types in Men: Common Patterns and Assessment Considerations

Most men assume they know what's happening when their hair starts thinning. They notice more hair on the pillow, a slightly wider part, or a receding hairline — and immediately conclude it's "just genetics." Sometimes that's right. Often, it's not. And the mistake of misreading the type of hair loss you have can cost you months, sometimes years, of ineffective treatment.

Advertisement

Why Hair Loss Gets Misdiagnosed So Often

Advertisement

The problem starts with how hair loss is talked about in everyday life. It gets lumped into one category — "going bald" — as if there's only one reason it happens and one way it progresses. In reality, hair loss has more than a dozen recognized causes, many of which look similar on the surface but have completely different mechanisms underneath.

Advertisement

A man losing hair because of chronic stress has a very different problem than a man losing hair because of a hormonal imbalance or an autoimmune condition. But from the outside — and sometimes even in the mirror — the early stages can look almost identical. This is where most men go wrong.

The Most Common Type Most Men Think They Have

Advertisement

Androgenetic alopecia, commonly called male pattern baldness, is the most prevalent form of hair loss in men. It's driven by a hormone called DHT (dihydrotestosterone), which binds to hair follicles that are genetically sensitive to it and gradually shrinks them over time. The result is a predictable pattern — recession at the temples, thinning at the crown, and eventually these two areas meeting.

Because this type is so widely discussed, men tend to default to it as an explanation. If their father or grandfather was bald, the case feels closed. But genetic hair loss follows a fairly consistent pattern and progresses slowly. If your hair loss looks different — sudden, patchy, diffuse across the scalp — that's a signal worth paying attention to.

Types That Often Get Mistaken for Pattern Baldness

Several other forms of hair loss are routinely misidentified:

Telogen effluvium is triggered by physical or emotional stress, illness, major surgery, or nutritional deficiencies. Hair sheds diffusely across the entire scalp rather than in a defined pattern. It often starts two to three months after the triggering event, which is why men rarely connect the two.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles. It typically causes round, smooth patches of hair loss rather than a gradual thinning.

Traction alopecia results from repeated tension on the hair — certain hairstyles, tight headwear worn daily, or sleep habits can pull follicles into a damaged state over time.

Nutritional deficiencies, particularly in iron, zinc, vitamin D, and B12, can cause shedding that mimics pattern baldness closely enough to be dismissed as genetic.

Each of these requires a different approach. Treating telogen effluvium like genetic hair loss, for example, means you're addressing the wrong root cause entirely.

Why the Root Cause Matters More Than the Symptom

Hair loss is a symptom, not a condition in itself. The follicle shedding you see in the sink is downstream of something happening deeper — hormonally, nutritionally, or systemically. This is why two men can use the same product and get completely different results. One might respond because his loss was nutritional. The other sees nothing because his loss is hormonal and needs a different pathway.

Scalp health also plays a role that most men underestimate. Chronic dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, or scalp inflammation can worsen existing hair loss or trigger new shedding. A clean scalp is not automatically a healthy scalp.

This layered nature of hair loss is what platforms like Traya have tried to address — building assessments that look at hair health across physical, dietary, and lifestyle factors together rather than treating every man's hair loss as the same problem.

Getting the Diagnosis Right First

Before reaching for any product or treatment, the most useful step is understanding what type of hair loss you're actually dealing with. A simple way to start is to take the Traya hair test, which asks questions about your pattern, timeline, and health history to help identify what might actually be driving the loss.

Final Thoughts

Hair loss is rarely as simple as "it runs in the family." Even when genetics are involved, other factors — stress, diet, scalp condition, hormones — are often accelerating things behind the scenes. Taking time to understand your specific type of hair loss, rather than assuming, is the step that separates people who see results from those who spend years switching between products that were never right for their problem.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.