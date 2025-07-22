Harshit Singh Digiya: Learning the Art of Entertainment and Smart Investing at a Young Age

Harshit Singh Digiya is not just a young talent from Faridabad. He is someone who believes in learning, growing, and thinking ahead. While most school students are busy with books, Harshit was already acting and producing music videos, showing how good time management and passion can lead to early success.

Harshit’s roots are from Randhirpura village which is in Rajasthan. Currently he is living in Delhi NCR. Harshit has a strong belief that starting at a very young age gives you more time to build your craft and learn. He had a vedu clear mindset that he doesn’t want to be just another normal face on screen, he wanted to learn the process of behind the camera too. That’s when he started producing music videos while studying in school. He has worked with his father Kamal Digiya on some of the famous popular songs like Brown Rang, Dagabaaz, Affair, Raam Maaf and G Wagon.

But Harshit doesn’t stop with entertainment. He’s also putting time into understanding property investment. He’s also stepping into the world of property investment. Backed by his family’s business background, he’s learning how to invest in real estate in Faridabad. Harshit feels that this is a right way to plan his future by mixing his love and affection for films along with some good financial decisions.

Nowadays, many people in the entertainment industry are learning about finance and investing in real estate. Harshit has also followed the same path. He is learning about budgeting, planning and art of investing in long term projects from his father who has vast experience in this field. Harshit also sees real estate as a good backup plan and a smart step for anyone in this entertainment industry.

Harshit is different from his contemporaries, as he posses skills of listening and respecting everyone. Harshit has believes in team work. He feels everything is a learning lesson so he grasps everything really quickly. For him every step is a new learning. Harshit has began his career but it is visible that he will go miles ahead. Harshit has that talent which is required in a longer way. Harshit has built a name for himself for not just his on-screen personality but for his off-screen personality also.

Who Is Harshit Singh Digiya?

Harshit Singh Digiya is a young actor, music video producer, and property investor from Faridabad. He has co-produced songs like Brown Rang, Raajdoot, Fortuner, and Bandook. Alongside his entertainment projects, he’s building knowledge in the real estate world with help from his father Kamal Digiya. Focused, curious, and grounded, Harshit represents the new-age talent who values both creativity and future planning.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication