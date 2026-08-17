HDFC SKY Introduces Auto Order Slicer for Large Order Execution

Mumbai, India: Executing large market orders can present practical challenges for traders, particularly when order-size restrictions or freeze limits come into play. HDFC SKY offers an Auto Order Slicer designed to address this challenge by automatically dividing large orders into smaller lots for execution.

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The feature is aimed at simplifying the order placement process for traders who need to execute quantities that may exceed the applicable freeze quantity or permitted order size in a single order.

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Puneeth Bekal, CMO, HDFC Securities, said: "When you're placing a large order, having to split the quantity and enter multiple orders manually can make execution unnecessarily time consuming. HDFC SKY's Auto Order Slicer takes care of that by automatically breaking the order into smaller lots based on the applicable limits. This reduces the manual effort involved in placing large orders and gives traders more time to focus on their market decisions."

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Large Orders, Automatically Split

With HDFC SKY's Auto Order Slicer, traders do not need to manually divide a large order into multiple smaller orders. The feature automatically slices the larger order into smaller lots and places them for execution.

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This functionality can help simplify the process of handling larger quantities, particularly in segments where exchange-defined order-size or freeze-quantity limits apply.

Instead of calculating and entering multiple individual orders, users can place the required quantity while the Auto Order Slicer handles the splitting process based on the applicable order limits.

Designed to Address Freeze Limits

Freeze limits can require traders to divide a large quantity into multiple orders before placing them in the market. Manually performing this process can add additional steps to order execution.

HDFC SKY's Auto Order Slicer is designed to automate this requirement. Once a large order is placed, the system breaks it into smaller lots so that the order can be processed within the applicable limits.

The feature can therefore be particularly relevant for active traders, institutional-style order sizes and market participants who regularly deal with larger quantities.

Simplifying the Trading Workflow

Automation of repetitive order-entry tasks is becoming increasingly important as digital trading platforms evolve. By automating the splitting of large orders, HDFC SKY's Auto Order Slicer seeks to make the execution workflow more convenient for traders.

The feature allows users to focus on their trading decisions rather than manually calculating how a large quantity needs to be divided across multiple orders.

At the same time, actual order execution remains subject to applicable exchange rules, market conditions, liquidity and other trading parameters.

Supporting More Efficient Order Management

The Auto Order Slicer forms part of HDFC SKY's broader digital trading ecosystem, which is designed to provide traders with technology-driven tools for participating in financial markets.

For traders dealing with larger orders, the feature offers an automated approach to handling order-size constraints by converting a single large quantity into smaller executable lots.

As trading platforms increasingly integrate automation into order management, tools such as auto order slicing can help reduce manual intervention and streamline the process of placing larger orders.

For more information:

HDFC SKY Platform: https://hdfcsky.com/sky/login

About HDFC SKY

HDFC SKY is a digital investment and trading platform offering services and technology-driven tools for investors and traders. Its platform provides access to various financial market segments and features designed to support different trading and investment requirements.

Disclaimer: Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. The Auto Order Slicer is a technology feature intended to facilitate order placement and does not guarantee order execution, price or returns. Actual execution is subject to applicable exchange rules, market conditions, liquidity and other relevant factors.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.