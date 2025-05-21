Health Insurance Challenges and Solutions for Chronic Kidney Disease Patients

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is becoming a crucial public health problem in India. The prevalence of CKD is approximately 800 cases per million population (pmp), constituting almost 10% of the Indian population. With an increasing number of people being diagnosed daily, there is a dire need for reliable treatment with the help of health insurance for 50-year-olds. However, despite the rapid increase of patients suffering from chronic kidney disease, a large number of them are facing serious challenges in obtaining health insurance. This multi-layered problem must be addressed to improve health coverage for all.

Health Cover Challenges

Getting health insurance for pre-existing kidney patients is already a challenge, but getting one for CKD patients has been and will always be tougher. Before taking the policy, most kidney patients with a pre-existing disease will find it extremely difficult to get coverage.

Most policies outright deny coverage or charge exceedingly high premiums while providing limited coverage. Many patients wonder what to do when paying for their treatments.

On the other hand, inflated costs associated with kidney dialysis also cause further financial challenges for patients. For a chronic disease like CKD, these costs can be staggering. As is often the case, standard insurance plans will not cover most of these expenses.

However, with adequate information, navigating health insurance for 50-year-old CKD patients breaks the loops in the insurance system. Taking early steps, being informed, and knowing what policies to purchase are keys to good health and financial comfort.

Limited Coverage And Exclusions

Patients battling CKD can secure insurance coverage, but those policies usually lack all the necessities. Many policies have exclusions, especially ones about kidney treatments. Even if there is coverage, it tends to be very limited.

Most policies cover hospitalisation, but procedures like dialysis or kidney transplants are usually left out. This results in patients spending a lot of money on necessary procedures. At times, the expenses from medications and post-transplant care are also often left unattended, which increases the financial pressure even more.

Due to this inadequate coverage, accessing the requisite care promptly becomes a challenge for CKD patients. They are forced to confront the financial burden single-handedly, which results in stress and requires treatment.

Solutions for Better Coverage

Although there are many challenges, there are ways to expand the coverage offered to CKD patients in India. The following are some actionable measures that can help close the gap:

1) Search for Specialised Plans

Certain insurance providers deal with clients suffering from pre-existing conditions, such as CKD. These policies may include coverage for dialysis, kidney transplants, and the requisite medications, albeit at higher premiums. Patients must conduct background research on these policies and select the insurers that offer the best terms tailored to their needs.

2) Use Critical Illness Insurance

Critical illness insurance can serve the payment requirements of those afflicted by CKD. Unlike traditional medical policies, critical illness plans cover a pre-determined list of ailments, including renal failure. These policies pay the insured a lump sum when they are diagnosed with an outlined critical illness and need financial support for kidney procedures like expensive dialysis and transplantation.

3) Watch for Waiting Periods

The format of some policies might include a waiting period before the benefits of insurance can be claimed for a pre-existing condition like CKD. This is an important issue that needs to be dealt with carefully. We must scrutinise all details to select the most beneficial plan with a bearable waiting period. A shorter period indicates that the chronic disease can be managed sooner, and therefore, the policyholder can start reaping insurance benefits.

4) Group Health Insurance Plans

Many employers offer group health insurance policies, which better deal with pre-existing conditions. You should look at your employer's group insurance policy if you have a job. Group plans usually allow patients with CKD to access coverage with fewer exclusions and waiting periods.

5) Government Schemes

The government of India has implemented multiple health insurance programs targeted towards people suffering from chronic ailments. One is the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), which helps reimburse medical expenditures for various diseases, including kidney complications. To lessen the burden of healthcare expenses, one should always find out whether they qualify for these government services.

Conclusion

Finding ways to get health coverage for a patient suffering from chronic kidney disease is not always easy, but it is achievable with the right approach. Specialised plans, government schemes, and critical illness cover options can help manage expenses and provide valuable support in times of need.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication