Health Insurance Premium Calculator: Factors Affecting Premiums in India

Having a health insurance plan in India is an important financial decision for individuals and families. The plan ensures that you and your family will get quality medical treatment during a medical emergency without worrying about finances.

One of the most important queries many individuals have is: How much will a health insurance plan cost me? Since the premium of a health insurance plan depends on various factors, it may vary from person to person.

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This is where a health insurance premium calculator comes into play to make the process easier. The tool helps you estimate the premium before buying a plan.

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Understanding Use of Health Insurance Premium Calculator

To estimate the premium of the plan, a health insurance premium calculator is used. It is an online tool offered by many insurance providers to ease their buying decision. Individuals can enter their details in the plan, such as age, medical conditions, sum insured, etc.

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Based on the entered details, the tool will give an idea of the estimated premium. This will also help you to decide whether you want to continue with the health insurance coverage or modify the plan.

How Is a Health Insurance Plan Premium Calculated Using a Calculator?

A health insurance premium calculator estimates the premium based on the information you provide. It evaluates several factors that influence the level of risk and the expected cost of providing coverage. Some of the key factors that decide the health insurance premium:

Age of the Insured

One major factor that influences the health insurance premium is age. For instance, younger individuals need to pay lower health insurance premiums due to less medical care. Older people need to pay a higher premium due to higher health risks.

Medical History

The medical history of the person is also an essential element in determining the health insurance premium. If the individual has a pre-existing condition or health risk, they are likely to pay a higher health insurance premium.

Sum Insured

The sum insured is the amount your insurance provider will pay towards covered medical expenses during the policy period. Choosing a higher sum insured generally results in a higher premium because it provides greater financial protection.

Lifestyle Habits

Individuals with poor lifestyle habits such as drinking, smoking, etc., have a high chance of health risks in future. Considering this, insurance providers will charge a high health insurance premium.

City of Residence

Healthcare treatment costs vary across different regions in India. For instance, tier-1 or metro cities have high healthcare costs, which lead to higher health insurance premiums. Tier-2 or tier-3 cities have lower healthcare costs, leading to lower premiums.

Example of Health Insurance Premium Calculation Using Calculator

Suppose Suresh, a 32-year-old salaried professional from Pune, wants to purchase a health insurance plan with a sum insured of ₹10 lakh. He is a non-smoker, has no pre-existing medical conditions, and chooses an individual health insurance policy.

After entering these details into a health insurance premium calculator, the tool estimates his premium based on factors such as his age, city of residence, sum insured, health profile, and policy type.

Since Suresh is relatively young and healthy, the estimated premium is likely to be lower than that of an older applicant or someone with existing medical conditions.

Estimate Your Health Insurance Premium Using TATA AIG Calculator

A health insurance premium calculator is an effective tool to estimate the premium before buying. With the tool, individuals can decide whether the health insurance plan aligns with their medical requirements and budget. TATA AIG offers a range of health insurance plans designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals, families, and senior citizens.

With the user-friendly TATA AIG health insurance premium calculator, you can quickly estimate your premium, explore different coverage options, and make an informed decision before purchasing a policy.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.