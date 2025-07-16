Hiremath Foundation & Varun Hiremath Empower Rural Teens with Tech Skills on Youth Skills Day

Nashik, Maharashtra – July 15, 2025, On World Youth Skills Day, the Hiremath Family Foundation unveiled its inspiring new initiative — Digital Dreams — a rural tech empowerment program led by the vision of Varun Hiremath, focused on bringing digital literacy, livelihood skills, and self-belief to India’s remotest youth. Computer Labs in Villages Open Doors to Jobs, Confidence & a Future

In villages where opportunity felt like a distant dream, Digital Dreams is sparking a quiet revolution. Children who had never touched a keyboard are now editing stories, designing banners, and managing data for their family farms. This is not a training program. It’s a mindset shift.

“We’re not just teaching tech — we’re unlocking confidence,” says Varun Hiremath, Co-Founder of the Foundation.

Varun Hiremath believes that access to digital tools can change how young people see themselves, their potential, and their place in the world.

About the Digital Dreams Program:

25 Digital Labs launched in Maharashtra and Assam, built in schoolrooms and community halls

launched in Maharashtra and Assam, built in schoolrooms and community halls Equipped with laptops, basic internet, typing software, Canva, Microsoft Office, and coding kits

Youth aged 13–21 attend 2-hour weekday sessions , mentored by local trainers

attend , mentored by local trainers Special ‘Earn While You Learn’ module enables students to support local business with design and typing services

Varun Hiremath shares that this was inspired by real conversations in rural homes, where many parents said, “We don’t need charity — we need a chance.”

With Digital Dreams, Varun Hiremath set out to provide exactly that: a chance to create, to earn, and to belong to the digital economy.

“There’s something sacred about watching a child’s eyes light up when they realise they can create something new,” says Varun Hiremath.

“When that happens — the dropout becomes the designer, the silent one becomes the storyteller.”

On July 15th, Digital Showcase Day was held at 5 centers — featuring student-made digital ID cards, short presentations, newsletters, and family photo edits.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Community Impact So Far:

300+ families have used digital services from students

have used digital services from students 20 students already earning via small freelance jobs

already earning via small freelance jobs 50% girls enrolled — many rejoining education after years

🔮 What’s Next:

Expansion to 10+ villages by March 2026

by March 2026 Launch of Digital Skills Certification Program for rural jobs

for rural jobs Introduction of “Project Byte” — a bus-based mobile e-learning lab for tribal belts

“This is just the beginning,” says Varun Hiremath.

Varun Hiremath envisions thousands of rural creators, coders, and changemakers emerging from this effort.

“This isn’t about charity,” he says.

“It’s about investment — in courage, in capability, and in a truly inclusive India.”

About the Hiremath Family Foundation

Founded by the visionary Hiremath family, and driven by Varun Hiremath’s commitment to grassroots change, the Foundation works at the intersection of education, health, digital equity, and youth empowerment. The Digital Dreams initiative reflects Varun Hiremath’s belief that India’s rural youth are not behind — they’re just waiting to be unlocked. For more information visit : www.hiremathfamilyfoundation.in

