Home and Office Printing Needs: An Overview of Canon Printer Options for Daily Use

Discover Canon printers for daily use at Bajaj Mall. Upgrade to efficient printing solutions seamlessly with affordable pricing, and Easy EMI options.

Canon printers are widely used by students, families, and small offices due to their balance of print quality, reliability, and running cost efficiency. In today’s digital age, a dependable printer is essential for both homes and offices. Canon printers stand out for their superior print quality, durability, and user-friendly design, making them a trusted choice for everyday tasks—from school projects and family photos to business reports and invoices.

Bringing home a Canon printer is now easier and more affordable with Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI plans. Spread the cost into convenient monthly instalments with a pre-approved loan and enjoy benefits like zero down payment on select models. Explore the latest Canon printers on Bajaj Mall or at over 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities.

Why efficient printing matters for daily use

Printing is more than producing documents—it is about saving time and improving productivity. A reliable printer ensures that both personal and professional tasks are completed without interruptions.

Quick prints for school assignments and projects, helping students meet deadlines with ease

Professional-quality reports and invoices for offices, ensuring a polished and credible presentation

Reduced wastage of ink and paper, lowering costs and supporting eco-friendly practices

Consistent performance for everyday tasks, from scanning important documents to printing colourful charts

Efficient printers also reduce stress by eliminating common frustrations such as paper jams, poor connectivity, or unclear prints. For families, this means smoother routines, while for businesses, it translates into uninterrupted workflows and higher productivity.

Canon printers – A trusted choice for home and office

Canon has built a strong reputation for print quality, durability, and innovation, making it a preferred brand worldwide. From compact inkjets to high-speed laser printers, Canon offers solutions for every user. Here are some of the most popular Canon printer models that you can consider:

Model Type Key features Price (Approx.) Canon PIXMA G3020 Inkjet High-volume printing, refillable ink tanks, wireless connectivity Rs. 15,500 Canon PIXMA E477 Inkjet Affordable cartridges, Wi-Fi printing, compact design Rs. 6,500 Canon imageCLASS LBP623Cdw Laser Fast printing, duplex support, robust build Rs. 23,000 Canon PIXMA G2020 Multifunction Print, scan, copy, cost-efficient ink tanks Rs. 13,500 Canon MAXIFY MB5170 Office Inkjet High-speed printing, duplex, cloud connectivity Rs. 28,000

*Disclaimer: Prices and features mentioned for the models are approximate and may vary based on location, retailer, promotional offers, and the specific variant of the model.

Canon’s wide range ensures that whether you are a student, a professional, or a business owner, there is a model tailored to your needs. Each printer is designed with longevity in mind, meaning fewer breakdowns and lower maintenance costs over time.

Key features of Canon printers for everyday printing

Canon printers are packed with features that make them ideal for daily use. These features not only enhance convenience but also ensure long-term savings.

Sharp text and vibrant image quality for documents, photos, and presentations

Wireless printing from laptops, mobiles, and tablets, eliminating the need for cables

Energy-efficient design with cost-effective cartridges, reducing operational expenses

Multifunction options: print, scan, and copy in one device, saving space and money

Additionally, many Canon printers support mobile apps and cloud printing, allowing users to print directly from Google Drive, Dropbox, or email. This makes them future-ready and perfect for modern digital lifestyles.

Choosing the right Canon printer for your needs

Selecting the right printer depends on your lifestyle and usage. Canon offers models tailored for every requirement.

Home users : Compact inkjet printers for assignments and photos

: Compact inkjet printers for assignments and photos Students : Affordable multifunction printers for projects and notes

: Affordable multifunction printers for projects and notes Offices: High-speed laser printers for bulk printing and professional reports

When choosing, consider factors such as print volume, connectivity options, and long-term cartridge costs. Bajaj Mall provides detailed specifications and comparisons, making it easier to select the right model.

How to buy the best Canon printers on Easy EMIs

Buying a new Canon printer from Bajaj Finserv partner stores is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps:

Visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store. Select your preferred Canon printer model. Check your eligibility for Easy EMIs at the counter. Choose your repayment tenure as per your comfort. Bring home your new printer the very same day.

This seamless process ensures that you can own a premium Canon printer without financial strain, making it accessible to students, families, and businesses alike.

Benefits of buying a Canon printer on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finserv

Smart shopping means balancing quality with affordability. Bajaj Finserv makes this easy with printers on EMI available on Bajaj Mall.

Easy EMIs with flexible repayment tenures

Zero down payment on select Canon models

Free home delivery for added convenience

Available at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities

With Bajaj Finserv, buying a Canon printer is simple and affordable. Use the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator to instantly view your total savings on offers, discounts, and EMI plans. It helps you compare options and pick the best value for printers for daily use.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.