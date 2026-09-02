Home Renovation Financing: Loan Options and Key Considerations

Renovation funding should match the project cost, your repayment capacity, and your existing debt. Consider a top-up of up to Rs. 1 crore* through a Bajaj Finance Home Loan Balance Transfer. Compare your options before you borrow.

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In summary

If you are planning a renovation, the financing option you choose should be based on three things: how much the work will cost, what you already owe, and how much you can repay each month. For existing home loan borrowers, a top-up loan for home renovation through a balance transfer can be one option worth comparing. Bajaj Finance offers a top-up of up to Rs. 1 crore*, with balance transfer interest rates starting from 7.30%* p.a. and top-up rates from 8.30%* p.a.

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If you do not have an existing home loan, a personal loan may be worth looking at instead. Either way, calculate the project cost first, decide how much you can contribute from savings, and borrow only the difference. Adding a top-up to a balance transfer increases your total debt exposure - factor your existing obligations into the decision before you proceed.

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Which financing option suits your renovation?

There are several ways to fund renovation work. The right choice depends on your project cost, whether you already have a home loan, and your current repayment obligations.

Financing option May suit you when What to consider Savings The renovation is relatively small You reduce your available cash Personal loan You need separate borrowing Compare interest rate, fees, and tenure Home loan top-up You have an existing home loan Your total borrowing increases Combination You have some savings and need extra funds Reduces the amount you need to borrow

If you already have a home loan, compare a top-up with a personal loan before deciding.

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When can a top-up loan for home renovation make more sense?

If you have a home loan with another financial institution, transferring it to Bajaj Finance can come with an additional benefit. The balance transfer can include a top-up loan of up to Rs. 1 crore*, which you can use as a home renovation loan or for other financial needs, thanks to its end-use flexibility.

When might a personal loan be worth comparing?

A personal loan can be worth considering if you do not have an existing home loan to transfer, or if you prefer to keep renovation borrowing separate. Before deciding, compare these factors across both options:

Interest rate applicable to your profile

Processing fees charged by the lender

Repayment period available to you

Monthly instalment that results

Total interest payable over the full tenure

Your existing debt obligations

The key trade-off is this: a personal loan keeps renovation borrowing distinct from your home loan, while a top-up adds the requirement to your existing home loan balance.

How much should you actually borrow?

Before you choose a loan type, calculate the renovation cost. Borrowing more than you need increases your repayment obligation without adding value.

Work through these steps:

Get written estimates for materials and labour from at least two contractors. List only the work you plan to complete in this phase. Add any professional fees, installation costs, or contingency. Decide how much you can contribute from savings without affecting your financial stability. Borrow only the remaining amount, subject to lender assessment.

For example, if your renovation costs Rs. 12 lakh and you can comfortably put in Rs. 4 lakh from savings, your financing requirement is Rs. 8 lakh - not the maximum available to you.

What will the renovation borrowing do to your EMI?

Any additional borrowing creates an additional repayment obligation. If you opt for a balance transfer with a top-up, your monthly outflow will include both the transferred home loan EMI and the top-up repayment.

Consider this: if you have a Rs. 30 lakh home loan EMI at a higher rate with your current lender, transferring it to Bajaj Finance at balance transfer rates starting from 7.30%* p.a. could reduce your monthly repayment. You can then access additional funding for renovation through a top-up at rates starting from 8.30%* p.a.

Does a top-up affect your loan tenure?

A top-up added to a balance transfer can extend your overall repayment period, depending on how the loan is structured. A longer tenure lowers your monthly EMI but can increase the total interest you pay. A shorter tenure does the opposite. Neither is universally preferable - choose based on what your monthly budget can absorb without putting other financial commitments at risk.

What if your existing loan is close to completion?

If you are in the final years of your current home loan, most of your interest payments are already behind you. Transferring at that stage can restart the repayment cycle and extend your overall tenure, particularly when a top-up is included. The processing fees on the transfer would also need to be weighed against the interest savings available on the remaining principal.

A balance transfer with a top-up tends to work better earlier in the loan tenure, when the outstanding principal is higher, and the interest saving is more meaningful. If you are close to completing your existing loan, speak with a financial adviser before proceeding.

What does the Bajaj Finance top-up loan for home renovation offer?

Financing route Home loan top-up through balance transfer Top-up amount Up to Rs. 1 crore* Balance transfer rate Starting from 7.30%* p.a. Top-up rate Starting from 8.30%* p.a. Restriction on top-up use End-use flexibility

Could you qualify for this home renovation loan?

The top-up is available when you transfer an existing home loan to Bajaj Finance. Standard eligibility criteria also apply:

Indian citizen residing in India

Salaried applicants: aged 23 to 67 years (age at loan maturity)

Self-employed professionals: aged 23 to 70 years (age at loan maturity)

CIBIL Score of 725 or higher is considered suitable

Occupation: salaried, professional, or self-employed

Meeting the standard home loan eligibility criteria alone does not guarantee top-up eligibility. The top-up is assessed at the time of balance transfer based on your overall profile, including your outstanding principal and the current market value of your property.

Keep in mind, taking a top-up increases your overall debt exposure. If your CIBIL Score is at or close to the 725 threshold, additional borrowing can affect your credit profile, particularly if you are managing multiple EMIs. It is worth reviewing your credit report before applying, so you are aware of where you stand.

What should you compare before choosing a balance transfer and top-up?

What to compare Why it matters Stage of existing loan Determines whether a transfer delivers meaningful savings Amount required Prevents unnecessary borrowing Interest rate Affects total repayment cost Tenure Changes EMI and total interest paid Existing EMI Shows your current repayment load Processing charges Adds to the overall cost of borrowing (Bajaj Finance charges up to 4% of the loan amount + applicable GST)

How do you apply for a Bajaj Finance Home Loan?

Start the application on the Bajaj Finance website or app. Enter your full name, mobile number, and employment type. Select the loan option relevant to your requirement: fresh, balance transfer, or top-up. Verify your mobile number via OTP. Enter your monthly income, required loan amount, and property details. Provide your PAN, date of birth, and other requested details. Submit the application. A Bajaj Finance representative will contact you about the next steps.

Documents you will need:

KYC documents (identity and address proof)

Salary slips or P&L statement

Proof of business (for self-employed applicants)

Last six months' account statements

Additional documents may be requested based on your application.

Pick the financing that fits the work

A home renovation loan should match the amount you need and the repayment you can manage. If you already have a home loan, a top-up through balance transfer is one option to compare against a personal loan. Bajaj Finance offers a home loan top-up of up to Rs. 1 crore*, subject to eligibility and applicable terms.

Check your eligibility for a Bajaj Finance Home Loan and assess whether a top-up could meet your renovation funding requirement.

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