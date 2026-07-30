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Home / Partner Exclusives / Houssed.com Hosts Broker Meet in Indore Focused on Real Estate Partnerships
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Houssed.com Hosts Broker Meet in Indore Focused on Real Estate Partnerships

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Updated At : 12:10 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Indore: Houssed.com, a fast-scaling proptech platform, hosted an exclusive broker networking event at Marriott Indore, on 15th July, bringing together a wide network of real estate professionals, channel partners, and high-performing associates from across the city's key micro-markets.

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The Indore meet focused on a critical shift shaping the industry today: moving from fragmented brokerage practices to structured, tech-enabled real estate transactions.

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A Market Poised for the Next Phase of Growth

Indore continues to strengthen its position as one of Central India's fastest-growing real estate destinations, driven by rapid urban expansion, infrastructure development, and the emergence of new commercial and IT corridors. Localities such as Super Corridor, Ujjain Road, MR-10, AB Bypass, and other growth pockets are witnessing increasing buyer interest, supported by improving connectivity, educational institutions, healthcare infrastructure, and expanding employment opportunities.

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The discussion focused on:

  • The continued appreciation potential of emerging micro-markets backed by infrastructure and connectivity improvements.
  • The rapid growth of the Super Corridor and IT ecosystem, creating sustained demand for residential and commercial developments.
  • Rising end-user demand fueled by Indore's expanding economy, educational institutions, and employment hubs.
  • The importance of verified property information, transparent advisory, and trusted real estate professionals in helping buyers make confident investment decisions.

With Indore evolving into a major economic and technology hub, Houssed believes the city offers significant long-term opportunities for both homebuyers and investors.

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Houssed is empowering its trusted Associate network with the right tools, brand, and support to deliver a superior home-buying experience:

  • Advanced CRM & Lead Management to efficiently manage customer inquiries and follow-ups.
  • Verified Property Listings that enable associates to offer transparent and reliable property recommendations.
  • High-Quality Customer Leads to help associates focus on genuine buying opportunities.
  • A Trusted & Growing Brand that enhances customer confidence and credibility during the buying journey.
  • Dedicated Relationship Management to ensure prompt assistance and seamless operations.

Together, these initiatives enable Houssed Associates to provide faster service, greater transparency, and a seamless property-buying experience while growing their business on a trusted, technology-enabled platform.

Recognising Performance in a Challenging Market

The Indore meet also featured a recognition segment for top-performing associates who have demonstrated consistency in customer handling despite slowing market conditions.

Leadership Perspective: Building a Smarter Ecosystem

Speaking at the event, CEO Mr. Utsav Ladiwala, widely regarded as one of the  Best leader for proptech in India's evolving real estate ecosystem, shared his perspective on Indore's market and Houssed's role in addressing it:

"The future of Indore's real estate lies in informed decision-making. As the city expands, buyers need trusted guidance to identify locations with strong long-term growth potential."

Under his leadership, Houssed has expanded into a multi-city network focused on combining technology with on-ground expertise to improve real estate transactions at scale, even in markets facing near-term headwinds.

Strong Associate Network Across Residential, Commercial & Plotting Segments

Through its trusted associate network and customer-first approach, Houssed continues to strengthen its position as a key enabler in Indore's evolving real estate landscape, helping the city move from stagnation toward structured, sustainable growth.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.

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