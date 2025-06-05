How do you buy a platform ticket online on Indian Railways?

Millions rely on Indian Railways for their daily commute, and friends or family accompany many. This often leads to overcrowding, especially during peak hours. To manage the influx, Indian Railways mandates valid travel or platform tickets for station entry. However, the long queues at ticket counters make the process challenging. To ease this, Indian Railways now allows online train booking and online platform tickets.

Where to Buy Platform Tickets Online?

Platform tickets can be conveniently purchased via the UTS app (Unreserved Ticketing System). Here's what you should know:

Download the UTS app from the Google Play Store, Apple Store, or Windows App Store.

Tickets booked through the app are fully valid.

You can opt for: A paperless ticket (stored digitally in the app) A physical ticket can be printed at the station's ATVM/Co-TVM kiosks.

You must be within: A 2 km radius of the station Or 15 metres from the railway track to book.

Location access must be enabled on your phone for automatic detection.

Ticket cost: ₹10

Validity: 2 hours

Cancellations: Not allowed

Additionally, the UTS app can be used for:

Booking an unreserved coach or a season ticket

Checking PNR status

Viewing train running status

Steps to Buy Platform Tickets Using the UTS App

Download the UTS app from the App Store. Register with your details and log in. Tap the 'Platform Ticket' option on the home screen. Choose either the Paperless or Paper ticket tab. Select the station name from the dropdown menu. Enter the number of passengers and choose a payment mode:

R-Wallet

UPI

Credit/Debit Card

Net Banking

Tap on 'Book Ticket' and proceed with payment. For:

Paperless Ticket: Viewable on your registered mobile as an e-ticket.

Paper Ticket: You'll receive a booking ID. Use the ID and your mobile number at the ATVM/Co-TVM kiosk to print the ticket.



Note on R-Wallet:

A digital wallet is provided in the UTS app.

It can be recharged using the payment methods listed above.

Automatically created during registration, starting with a zero balance.

Currently, paperless platform ticketing is available at select major stations like Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi.

Conclusion

The UTS app streamlines ticket booking and supports cancellations (subject to IRCTC cancellation rules). It offers a faster alternative to long queues, especially for last-minute bookings. While the app reduces the login hassles of IRCTC, note that no promotional offers are available on the platform. For booking reserved train tickets, consider using redRail by redBus, an IRCTC-authorized platform.

FAQs

When should I buy a ticket for the platform?

The platform ticket can be purchased up to two hours before arrival. To confirm the schedule, you can track the preparation of the IRCTC chart. You can then purchase the ticket and use it within its validity period.

Does the UTS Platform Ticket have any validity?

The UTS platform ticket is valid, as it was developed by CRIS (the Centre for Railway Information Systems).

How do I use my paperless platform ticket

You can access the paperless platform ticket in the UTS App by clicking the 'Show Ticket icon. It can be shown to the ticket inspector when necessary.

What happens if I don't purchase a platform ticket

If you enter the platform without having a valid ticket, you will be fined INR 250. Platform tickets help manage crowds in railway stations. You can ensure that only authorized persons enter the station by purchasing a valid ticket.

Can I cancel my platform ticket?

You cannot cancel your platform ticket. There will also be no refund.

How can I check the availability of train seats using UTS?

UTS apps don't show seat availability. The IRCTC app can be used to check.

