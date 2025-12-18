How Law Prep Tutorial Secured AIR-1 and 8 State Toppers in CLAT 2026

The CLAT 2026 results have marked a defining moment in law entrance preparation, with Law Prep Tutorial setting a clear benchmark through an exceptional combination of national and state-level results. With All India Rank 1 (AIR-1) and 9 All India State Toppers, the institute has delivered one of its strongest performances to date, reflecting both depth and geographical reach in student success.

Advertisement

At the top of the national merit list stands Law Prep Tutorial’s Geetali Gupta, who secured AIR-1 in CLAT 2026. She was a part of LPT’s OG Batch that offers rigorous training to top 50 high performing students.

Advertisement

Her result anchors a year of consistent high performance by Law Prep Tutorial students across ranks and regions, highlighting an outcome driven by structured preparation rather than isolated success stories.

Advertisement

Strong Presence Across Top National Ranks

Along with AIR-1, Law Prep Tutorial students have featured prominently across the upper tiers of the CLAT 2026 merit list. The institute’s students secured several top positions, including

AIR-3 (Rohan Joshi)

AIR-8 (Argh Jain)

AIR-9 (Manvi Yadav)

AIR-11 (Parth Jadhe)

AIR-14 (Prathmesh)

AIR-15 (Saanvi)

AIR-17 (Parthiva)

AIR-20 (Shravan)

AIR-23 (Objas Dixit)

AIR-26 (Yash Vardhan)

AIR-27 (Navya)

AIR-29 (Roshan)

AIR-30 (Aarav)

Advertisement

This wide spread of high ranks—from the very top to deep within the Top 30—demonstrates the institute’s ability to support aspirants across different performance bands. In total, 38 Law Prep Tutorial students have secured ranks within the Top 100 AIRs, reinforcing the scale and consistency of the institute’s CLAT 2026 results.

Nine State Toppers Reflect Pan-India Academic Reach

One of the most striking aspects of Law Prep Tutorial’s CLAT 2026 performance is its state-wise dominance. The institute has produced 8 All India State Toppers, highlighting its strong academic footprint across multiple regions.

The list of state toppers includes:

Punjab topper Yajvin Mahajan Bihar topper Yash Vardhan Pratap Uttar Pradesh topper Saanvi Musaddi Rajasthan topper Geetali Gupta Karnataka topper Rohan Joshi Odisha topper Prathmesh Gaurav West Bengal topper Roshan Sengupta Telangana topper Prathiva Sushanth

These results underline Law Prep Tutorial’s ability to deliver outcomes across diverse educational backgrounds, boards, and preparation environments.

Education experts often note that producing state toppers across regions is a strong indicator of institutional consistency, as it reflects uniform academic support rather than region-specific success. Law Prep Tutorial’s performance in CLAT 2026 aligns with this observation.

Students securing top ranks this year were part of its offline or online CLAT coaching, followed disciplined preparation routines, extensive mock practice, and regular performance evaluation. Many focused on identifying weak areas early, refining section-wise strategies, and improving decision-making under time pressure. This approach allowed them to maintain consistency rather than relying on last-minute performance spikes.

A Track Record of Consistency in CLAT

The CLAT 2026 results further add to Law Prep Tutorial’s long-term performance record. The institute has produced AIR-1 ranks six times in the last nine years, a statistic that highlights sustained excellence rather than short-term success. In addition, Law Prep Tutorial is widely recognised for delivering the highest number of NLU selections each year, reflecting its continued presence across the national merit list.

Such outcomes are often attributed to mature academic systems that combine experienced faculty, structured curriculum delivery, regular assessments, and focused mentoring. Over the years, Law Prep Tutorial has continued to adapt its teaching methodologies in line with evolving CLAT patterns, ensuring relevance and effectiveness.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.