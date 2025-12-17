How the Principle of Contribution Applies in Marine Insurance Policies

If you are in the business of shipping and trading, you are surrounded by multiple risks. What if, during shipment, a storm hits and your vessel sinks, or what if pirates loot the cargo on an international route? To deal with such situations, it is recommended to purchase marine insurance. However, sometimes, due to high-value shipments, you may prefer purchasing multiple covers. But do you know how you will be compensated in the event of a loss? Will all the insurers reimburse the losses? This is where understanding the principle of contribution becomes important.

Understanding the principle contribution in marine insurance

The principle of contribution in marine insurance applies when the same cargo, ship, or marine risk is insured with more than one insurer for the same interest, at the same time, and for the same risk. In such cases, all insurers must share the loss proportionately instead of one insurer bearing the entire burden. This principle prevents you from making a profit by claiming the full amount from multiple insurers, as marine insurance is a contract of indemnity, meaning you can only recover the actual loss.

How is the claim calculated under the principle of contribution?

To compute the claim, use the following formula:

Contribution = (Sum Insured with a Particular Insurer ÷ Total Sum Insured under all policies) × Total Loss

The formula translates to: you first need to add the sum insured under all valid policies to find the total cover. Then, for each insurer, divide their individual sum insured by the total insured amount to get their contribution ratio. Finally, multiply that ratio by the actual loss to determine how much that insurer is required to pay.

How does the principle contribution work?

To understand how principle contribution works, let’s take an example:

Suppose you own a cargo shipment worth ₹50 lakh and you insure it with Insurer A for ₹30 lakh and Insurer B for ₹20 lakh. During transit, the cargo suffers a loss of ₹25 lakh, which is covered by both policies.

In this situation, you cannot claim the entire ₹25 lakh from just one insurer. Instead, both insurers will contribute based on their share of coverage. Insurer A, covering 60% of the value (30/50), will pay ₹15 lakh, while Insurer B, covering 40% (20/50), will pay ₹10 lakh.

Key fundamentals of marine insurance

Marine insurance works on the following principles:

Insurable interest

Insurable interest requires that the policyholder have a legal or financial stake in the subject matter of the insurance. In marine insurance, the insured must prove that loss or damage to the ship, cargo, or freight would cause them financial loss. If they fail to prove the same at the time of policy inception, the contract becomes void.

Utmost goodwill

The principle of utmost good faith calls for both parties to reveal all material facts honestly. The applicant must mention clear details related to the vessel, cargo, route, or prior losses. Similarly, the insurer must clearly communicate policy terms, conditions, and exclusions transparently via formal channels.

Proximate cause

There can be multiple factors that contribute to the loss of cargo. The proximate cause identifies which risk event is directly responsible for the loss. For example, if a storm causes a ship to strike rocks, the storm would be considered the proximate cause, not the collision with the rocks.

Indemnity principle

As per the indemnity clause in marine insurance, the claim amount cannot exceed the value of the ship, cargo, or freight at risk.

Subrogation rights

As per the subrogation clause, the insurer assumes the insured’s legal claims against third parties after compensating for a loss. This prevents the insured from claiming twice: once from the insurer and again from the party responsible for the damage.

Voyage clause

The voyage clause specifies the exact route, departure, and destination covered under a marine insurance policy. It ensures that insurance protection is valid only for the defined journey.

Conclusion

The principle of contribution ensures fair and proportional sharing of losses when multiple insurers cover the same risk. It prevents overcompensation. This principle, along with insurable interest, utmost good faith, and indemnity, helps businesses manage risks, protect their shipments, and ensure smooth recovery in case of unforeseen losses.

