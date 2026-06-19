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Home / Partner Exclusives / How the SUV Segment Is Raising Consumer Expectations
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How the SUV Segment Is Raising Consumer Expectations

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Updated At : 07:51 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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The SUV segment has become one of the most competitive areas of the automotive market. As manufacturers continue to introduce new technologies, safety systems, and comfort features, buyers are benefiting from vehicles that offer more value than ever before.

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This rapid evolution has also changed consumer expectations.

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Features once reserved for premium vehicles are now common across multiple SUV segments. As a result, buyers are increasingly expecting higher standards of technology, comfort, safety, and convenience, regardless of vehicle size or price.

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The Mahindra XUV 3XO and Kia Seltos demonstrate how the SUV segment is continuously raising the bar.

Technology Has Become a Basic Expectation

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A decade ago, touchscreen infotainment systems and connected features were considered premium additions.

Today, buyers expect:

  • Smartphone connectivity
  • Digital displays
  • Navigation systems
  • Connected vehicle services

The Mahindra XUV 3XO offers twin digital displays, Adrenox Connect with over 80 connected features, built-in Alexa integration, wireless smartphone connectivity, and remote vehicle functions.

The Kia Seltos similarly provides large digital displays, Kia Connect 2.0, OTA updates, remote access features, and connected mobility solutions.

As these technologies become more common, buyers increasingly view them as essential rather than optional.

Comfort Standards Continue to Rise

Modern SUV buyers expect a level of comfort that was once associated with luxury vehicles.

Features such as:

  • Dual-zone climate control
  • Premium upholstery
  • Panoramic sunroofs
  • Ventilated seats

They are becoming increasingly important.

The XUV 3XO offers premium leatherette interiors, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic Skyroof, soft-touch materials, and a spacious cabin.

The Kia Seltos complements this with ventilated seats, power-adjustable seating, ambient lighting, premium interior finishes, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

As comfort levels improve across the segment, buyers naturally expect more from every new vehicle.

Safety Is Becoming a Key Differentiator

Perhaps the biggest change in consumer expectations relates to safety.

Modern buyers increasingly evaluate:

  • Airbag availability
  • Stability systems
  • Driver assistance technologies
  • Crash safety ratings

The XUV 3XO features a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, six airbags, ESC, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS, and Level 2 ADAS technologies.

The Seltos offers six airbags, advanced structural protection, electronic stability systems, all-wheel disc brakes, and Level 2 ADAS with multiple autonomous safety functions.

These advancements are encouraging buyers to place greater emphasis on safety than ever before.

Premium Features Are Reaching More Buyers

One reason expectations are rising is that premium features are becoming increasingly accessible.

Buyers now regularly encounter:

  • Wireless charging
  • Premium audio systems
  • Ambient lighting
  • Connected vehicle ecosystems

The XUV 3XO features a Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, wireless charging, connected technologies, and premium cabin materials.

The Seltos offers a Bose premium sound system, ambient mood lighting, premium interiors, and multiple connected convenience features.

As a result, consumers have become accustomed to a higher level of sophistication.

Ownership Experiences Matter More

Expectations are also extending beyond the vehicle itself.

Modern buyers increasingly evaluate:

  • Warranty coverage
  • Roadside assistance
  • Connected services
  • Long-term convenience

The XUV 3XO offers roadside assistance, connected ownership features, and service support programmes designed to enhance ownership confidence.

The Seltos similarly benefits from connected services, roadside assistance programmes, warranty support, and digital ownership solutions.

Consumers increasingly expect a complete ownership ecosystem rather than just a vehicle.

Competition Benefits Buyers

One of the key reasons expectations continue to rise is competition.

Manufacturers are constantly introducing:

  • Better technology
  • Improved safety
  • Greater comfort
  • More convenience

to differentiate their products.

This competitive environment ultimately benefits consumers by accelerating innovation across the segment.

The Role of Research

As SUVs become increasingly feature-rich, buyers are spending more time researching.

Platforms like ACKO Drive help consumers:

  • Compare SUVs across categories
  • Understand safety and technology offerings
  • Evaluate ownership benefits
  • Buy cars online

This enables buyers to make informed decisions based on evolving expectations.

Final Thoughts

The SUV segment is redefining what buyers expect from modern vehicles.

Consumers increasingly demand:

  • Advanced technology
  • Premium comfort
  • Strong safety credentials
  • Connected ownership experiences
  • Greater everyday convenience

Vehicles like the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Kia Seltos highlight how manufacturers are continuously raising standards across the industry.

As innovation continues, the gap between mainstream and premium vehicles is narrowing, creating a market where buyers expect more—and increasingly receive it.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.

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