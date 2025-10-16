Crypto startups just pulled in $3.5 billion across 28 deals, marking the biggest fundraising week in crypto history, according to Cryptorank. The boom, driven largely by infrastructure and CeFi projects, came just days before a macro-triggered crash wiped out $20 billion in market value.

Advertisement

But the message was clear: institutional capital is still flooding into the space, and investors are hunting for the next big breakout.

Advertisement

Presales are feeling the heat, too. Bitcoin Hyper has already raised over $23 million, so it’s no wonder many want to know how to buy Bitcoin Hyper. And alongside it, it’s DeepSnitch AI that’s turning heads.

Advertisement

With $400K raised in record time, early buyers are already up +24%. With room to grow and real AI trading utility, DeepSnitch is quickly becoming 2025’s must-watch crypto moonshot.

Crypto fundraising hits record $3.5B in one week

The record-breaking inflows came just as Bitcoin reached a new peak of $126,000 on October 6, before a brutal crash wiped out $20B by Friday. The surge marks a sharp reversal from seven straight weeks of underwhelming funding activity, where totals consistently sat below $1 billion.

Advertisement

Blockchain service providers led the charge , accounting for 12 of the 28 funding rounds, followed by CeFi projects with six. The rest were split between DeFi, gaming, infrastructure, and social ventures.

Pantera Capital was last week’s most active investor, closing four deals. Other major players like Coinbase Ventures, Animoca Brands, YZi Labs, and a16z CSX continued to dominate the yearly leaderboard with dozens of investments across verticals.

While the sharp BTC correction on Friday, triggered by Trump’s 100% China tariff announcement, shook the market, the fundraising high demonstrates how much dry powder remains in crypto venture capital.

Next crypto with 100x potential: Bitcoin Hyper slows while Synthetix and DeepSnitch AI surge

DeepSnitch AI

DeepSnitch AI has officially entered Stage 2 of its presale, raising over $400,000. Now priced at $0.01877, many believe DSNT about to deliver some of the biggest returns in the entire AI sector.

DeepSnitch AI gives retail traders access to information that was once available to big whales only. The project does so using five AI agents that crawl millions of bytes of data to find the best insights available online.

And here’s what truly separates it from the noise: DeepSnitch AI is fully audited by Coinsult and SolidProof. Every contract has been verified. In a space full of shady launches and broken promises, this kind of transparency offers rare peace of mind, especially for early investors.

On top of that, the protocol features uncapped, dynamic staking, where early stakers benefit from higher relative yields. With no lock-ups or withdrawal fees, it’s built for flexibility and long-term rewards.

And all this utility, paired with viral meme coin energy, could help DeepSnitch AI match Synthetix’s legendary 100x rally in 2021. But with a current $800M market cap, Synthetix is now too big to repeat that kind of run.

DeepSnitch AI is just getting started, and with the AI market projected to 25x by 2033 , a 100x return for DSNT doesn’t seem far-fetched at all.

Best AI Crypto To Buy Now?? I Pick Deepsnitch AI For This Altcoin Season!

How to buy Bitcoin Hyper and remain profitable?

Bitcoin Hyper is making waves as whales pour over $2 million into the project during a single week. The Layer 2 network is built to bring Solana-speed to Bitcoin, finally unlocking instant BTC transactions and staking. All this is secured by Bitcoin’s base layer.

Whales clearly see potential. Multiple large buys, ranging from $273K to $560K, have pushed the presale into overdrive. Bitcoin Hyper offers a trustless BTC bridge, a Solana-compatible dev stack, and up to 51% APY for early stakers.

But here’s the thing: $23M+ raised means getting started with Bitcoin Hyper might not be as profitable now. The project is a serious contender for Bitcoin Layer 2 dominance, but it’s now too big to deliver 100x upside. So many investors are asking themselves: “How to buy Bitcoin Hyper and make a profit?”

Simple, if you’re chasing outsized returns, buy DeepSnitch AI instead of Bitcoin Hyper. With over $400K raised and early-stage traction, it still has the room (and the genuine utility) to pull off a 100x run.

Synthetix

Synthetix is roaring back to life, with SNX soaring over 120% in just 24 hours. The token surged from $1.00 to a high of $2.30 before settling near $2.20, its strongest move in years. This breakout not only shattered a four-year downtrend but also pushed SNX back to price levels unseen since before the 2022 bear market.

The rally comes as anticipation builds around the launch of Synthetix’s new perpetual DEX on Ethereum. Alongside that, a high-stakes trading competition scheduled for October 20 is drawing in top influencers and traders, sparking what many are calling the “Perp DEX War.”

As excitement returns to legacy DeFi, capital is rotating out of newer derivatives platforms like Hyperliquid and Aster, and flowing back into battle-tested protocols. Daily volume on Synthetix has exploded to $758 million, a 1,120% increase, putting SNX at the front of the so-called “dino coin” revival.

The bottom line

Every crypto cycle has a one-in-a-lifetime chance to catch a 100x token, and for 2025, that chance is DeepSnitch AI.

With the AI crypto market up over 700%, DeepSnitch AI combines genuine on-chain utility with perfect timing. If the current momentum holds, hitting $1.90 in the next few months becomes a reality.

That’s why whales have already bet over $490K on DSNT, making it one of the fastest-growing presales this year. At just $0.01877, DSNT is still a bargain.

Check out the website for more information.

FAQs

How to buy Bitcoin Hyper?

To purchase Bitcoin Hyper tokens, visit the official presale website, connect your wallet, and choose the amount of HYPER tokens you want to buy.

Can DeepSnitch AI reach a 100x return?

Yes. With a low entry price, real utility and massive market momentum, DSNT only needs to hit $1.90 to 100x. In a cycle where AI tokens are already up 700%, that kind of upside is well within reach.

Is there a Bitcoin Hyper investment tutorial?

Yes. There are a lot of step-by-step Bitcoin Hyper investment tutorials online, some published by reputable sources like Biget.

Is DeepSnitch AI a legit project or a scam?

DeepSnitch AI is fully audited by Coinsult and SolidProof, with verified contracts and a transparent roadmap.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.