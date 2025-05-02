How to Get a 1 Lakh Personal Loan Instantly Without Collateral

Whether you are planning to go on a vacation, renovate your home, pay your credit card debt or bear any unforeseen medical bills, a personal loan of Rs. 1 Lakh can be the best and fastest solution to cater for your immediate financial needs.

Many banks and NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies) offer a 1 Lakh Personal Loan without collateral. Personal loans are usually unsecured, which means you are not required to pledge any collateral to avail of these loans.

Top lenders offering 1 lakh personal loan instantly without collateral

Here’s the list of top lenders that offer a collateral-free personal loan of Rs. 1 Lakh:

Lender Name Loan Amount Interest Rate Processing Fee Maximum Tenure (in Years) HDFC Bank Rs. 50,000 - Rs. 40 Lakhs 10.85% - 24% p.a. Up to Rs. 6,500 + GST 5 ICICI Bank Rs. 50,000 - Rs. 50 Lakhs 10.85% - 16.65% p.a. Up to 2% of the loan amount + applicable taxes 6 Axis Bank Rs. 50,000 - Rs. 40 Lakhs 11.1% - 22% p.a. Up to 2% of the loan amount + GST 7 Kotak Mahindra Bank Rs. 50,000 - Rs. 35 Lakhs 10.99% - 16.99% p.a. Up to 5% of the loan amount + taxes 6 SBI Rs. 1 Lakh - Rs. 35 Lakhs 11.45% - 14.60% Nil till 31st January 2025 7 HSBC Rs. 75,000 - Rs. 30 Lakhs 10.15% - 16% p.a. Up to 2% of the loan amount 5 Yes Bank Rs. 50,000 - Rs. 50 Lakhs 11.25% - 21% p.a. Up to 2.5% of the loan amount 6 Aditya Birla Capital Rs. 1 Lakh - Rs. 40 Lakhs 10% - 32% p.a. Up to 4% of the loan amount 7 Bajaj Finserv Rs. 20,000 - Rs. 55 Lakhs 10% - 31% p.a. Up to 3.93% of the loan amount 8 Tata Capital Rs. 40,000 - Rs. 35 Lakhs 11.99% - 29.99% p.a. Up to 5.5% of the loan amount + GST 6 L&T Finance Rs. 50,000 - Rs. 30 Lakhs 11% p.a. onwards Up to 3% of the loan amount + applicable taxes 6

How to apply for a personal loan of Rs. 1 Lakh without collateral?

You can apply for a collateral-free personal loan of Rs. 1 Lakh in any of the following ways:

Online process

Visit the official website of the preferred lender or apply through online lending marketplaces.

Go to the personal loan page and fill in the required details like your full name, address, income, employer details, and so on.

Mention your loan requirement.

Upload the required documents and submit your application.

The lender’s personal loan representatives will contact you after verifying your details.

A representative will visit your doorstep to collect the required documents.

On successful verification of your application and documents, your loan request will be approved, and you will be informed about the loan offer and its details.

Upon your confirmation, the amount will be credited directly to your account within the stipulated time.

Offline process

Visit the nearest branch of the preferred lender and fill in the loan application.

Submit the loan application (duly filled and signed) along with the required documents.

Once your application and documents are verified, your loan request will be approved.

You will be informed about the loan offer and its details.

Upon your confirmation, the amount will be credited directly to your account within the stipulated time.

Eligibility Criteria for a 1 Lakh Loan without Collateral

Before you apply for an instant loan of Rs. 1 Lakh without collateral, check if you fulfil the following eligibility criteria:

Eligibility Criteria for Salaried Employees

Age: Salaried applicants must be between 21 and 60 years old.

Income: The applicant’s income should be Rs. 13,500 or above and must be credited directly to their bank account.

Credit score: The applicant’s credit score should be at least 700 or above.

Eligibility Criteria for Self-employed Individuals

Age: Self-employed applicants must be between 21 and 65 years old.

Income: The applicant’s income must be Rs. 15,000 or above and credited directly to their bank account.

Credit score: The applicant’s credit score should be at least 700 or above.

Documents Required for a 1 Lakh Loan without Collateral

Below is the list of documentation required to apply for an instant loan of 1 Lakh without any collateral:

Common documents for salaried and self-employed:

Identity proof: Aadhar Card/ Passport/ Voter ID/ PAN Card/ Driving License. Some lenders also offer an instant PAN Card Loan .

. Address proof: Aadhar Card/ Driving License/ Registered Rent Agreement/ Passport/ Lease

Income proof for salaried employees

Salary Slips of the last 6 months, Form 16 and ITR for the last 2 years, last 3 months Bank Statements showing salary credited, and Employment Certificate/Employment Letter

Income proof for self-employed individuals

Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Statement, and Income Tax Return

Other Documents

Duly filled and signed loan application, and 2 recent passport-size photographs

Why choose a 1 Lakh personal loan without collateral?

A short-term personal loan of Rs. 1 Lakh usually comes with a low interest rate starting at 10% p.a.

A personal loan can be used for almost all legitimate purposes including debt consolidation.

This short-term loan can be easily repaid in flexible tenures of up to 60 months.

A personal loan of Rs. 1 Lakh can help you create your credit history with regular timely repayments.

A personal loan can be utilized to create an emergency fund.

This instant loan can be applied in a 100% digital way with minimal documents

