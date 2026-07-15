How to Recover Photos and Videos from a Camera SD Card

It’s common that using an SD card to hold your full day of work: wedding photos, classroom pictures, drone footage, GoPro clips, travel images, or files moved between a computer and camera. When that card loses photos or videos, the damage can feel immediate.

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The first step is simple. Stop using the card.

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Do not take new photos, record another clip, copy files onto the card, or format it again. New data can overwrite the deleted files you are trying to recover.

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Remove the card and check the connection

Take the SD card out of the camera, GoPro, DJI drone, or card reader safely. Use a reliable card reader and connect it to a computer.

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If the card does not appear, try another reader, USB port, or computer. If the system asks you to format the card, do not confirm it before recovery. A format prompt often means the file system is unreadable, not that the files are useless.

Why camera SD card files disappear

SD card loss usually comes from normal shooting and transfer habits:

You deleted photos while reviewing shots.

The card was formatted before backup.

A transfer stopped before all files copied.

The camera powered off while writing video.

The card was removed too early.

The card became RAW, corrupted, or unreadable.

These cases are common for photographers, camera users, GoPro users, DJI users, teachers, students, and anyone who moves media between devices.

Where Wondershare Recoverit fits

Wondershare Recoverit is useful when SD card photos or videos are deleted, formatted, corrupted, or no longer visible. Its memory card recovery page covers SD, microSD, SDHC, SDXC, and other memory card types. Its camera recovery, video recovery, and photo recovery pages focus on camera media loss, including photos and video files from storage cards.

If you need to recover data from sd card, Recoverit can scan the affected card and look for recoverable files. For camera-specific cases, its camera sd card recovery software workflow can help with photos and videos lost from camera cards. If the missing files are footage, you can use it to recover videos from sd card. If the main loss is images, it can also help users recover photos from camera sd card.

How to use Recoverit for camera SD card recovery

Connect the SD card. Insert the camera card into a stable card reader and connect it to your computer. Select the card in Recoverit. Choose the SD card, memory card, or camera storage location where the files were deleted, formatted, or lost. Start the scan. Let the scan finish. Large RAW photo folders, 4K videos, drone clips, and GoPro footage may take more time.

Filter the results. Search by file type, name, size, date, or path. Photographers may look for JPG, RAW, PNG, CRW, ARW, MOV, or MP4 files. Teachers and students may check documents, PDFs, or class folders stored on the card.

Preview files when available. Previewing helps confirm that you found the right photos or videos before recovery.

Recover to another location. Save recovered files to your computer or another drive. Do not save them back to the same SD card during recovery.

Check the restored files. Open photos, play video clips, and review folders before formatting or reusing the card.

If the SD card was formatted

A formatted SD card may look empty, but the old files may still be recoverable if the card has not been reused. Stop using it immediately. Scan the card first, then recover important files to another drive.

Recovery becomes harder if new photos or videos were recorded after formatting.

If videos were deleted from a camera card

Video files need extra care because they are large and can be overwritten quickly. If you need to recover deleted videos from camera card storage, avoid recording even a short test clip. Connect the card to a computer, scan it, and recover footage to a separate drive.

After recovery, check playback, audio, and duration before clearing the original card.

Prevent SD card loss next time

Back up camera cards before deleting or formatting anything. For important shoots, copy files to two locations before reusing the card. Eject the card properly, avoid removing it during transfers, and replace cards that show repeated errors.

SD card recovery works best when you act early: stop using the card, avoid formatting, scan the correct device, and save recovered files somewhere safe.

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