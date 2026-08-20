HR Software in India (2026): Core HR, Payroll, Workforce and Performance Management Platforms

The 10 best HR software in India for 2026 are HROne, Zoho People, factoHR, ZingHR, Pocket HRMS, greytHR, Darwinbox, Keka, PeopleStrong, and BambooHR. HROne stands out for mid-market and enterprise teams that want core HR, payroll, compliance, and analytics in one platform.

Advertisement

Choosing HR software is important for Indian teams managing multi-entity payroll, statutory compliance, attendance, and employee data. I evaluated these 10 HRMS and HCM platforms based on factors that matter to HR operations and payroll teams, including module depth, compliance, implementation, support, scalability, and pricing.

Advertisement

Our Evaluation Criteria

Advertisement

Cross-Functional Depth: How well core modules connect and share data.

How well core modules connect and share data. Indian Compliance and Payroll: PF, ESI, PT, TDS, Form 16, 24Q, LWF, and gratuity capabilities.

PF, ESI, PT, TDS, Form 16, 24Q, LWF, and gratuity capabilities. Time to Value: Implementation timeline and payroll readiness.

Implementation timeline and payroll readiness. Support Model: Dedicated support versus email or ticket-based assistance.

Dedicated support versus email or ticket-based assistance. Scalability and Access Control: Multi-entity support, permissions, and mobile access.

Multi-entity support, permissions, and mobile access. Pricing Transparency: PEPM pricing, implementation charges, and contract terms.

Quick Comparison

Advertisement

Provider Best For Standout Strength Known Limitation HROne Multi-entity payroll and field attendance Broad connected HR workflows Learning curve Zoho People Zoho users and startups Zoho ecosystem integration Limited depth in some modules factoHR Manufacturing and blue-collar teams Attendance and payroll Lighter talent depth ZingHR Large, mobile-first enterprises Multi-country payroll Longer implementation Pocket HRMS Small businesses Simple setup Limited scalability greytHR SMB payroll Dependable statutory payroll Rigid configuration Darwinbox Large enterprises Broad HCM suite Long implementations Keka Fast-growing companies User-friendly interface Implementation delays reported PeopleStrong Enterprise talent management Talent and workforce tools Higher implementation costs BambooHR Global teams Clean UX and core HR No native India payroll

Star ratings and pricing can change over time, so buyers should verify current information before making a purchase decision.

HROne — Best End-to-End HCM for Indian Mid-Market and Enterprise

HROne is a cloud-based HCM platform offering core HR, payroll, attendance, performance, and analytics. Its Super Inbox brings pending HR tasks into one interface, while workflows support processes from onboarding through employee exit.

The platform supports Indian payroll requirements including PF, ESI, PT, TDS, LWF, gratuity, Form 16, and 24Q. Multi-legal-entity capabilities also make it relevant for larger organisations.

Best for: Companies with 100 to 5,000 employees looking to connect payroll, attendance, performance, and HR operations.

Skip if: You are a very small startup looking for only one HR function.

Pricing: Quote-based.

Zoho People — Best for Zoho-Ecosystem Startups and SMBs

Zoho People is the HR platform within the broader Zoho ecosystem. It covers attendance, leave, onboarding, employee self-service, and other core HR functions while integrating with other Zoho products.

Best for: Startups and SMBs already using Zoho applications.

Skip if: You need extensive payroll and compliance capabilities in one product, as some functions may require additional Zoho services.

Pricing: Typically priced on a per-user basis, depending on the selected plan.

factoHR — Best for Manufacturing and Blue-Collar Workforces

factoHR focuses strongly on attendance, payroll, workforce management, and employee operations. Its features include biometric and GPS attendance, shift planning, payroll processing, performance management, and expense claims.

It supports statutory requirements including PF, ESI, PT, TDS, and LWF and can support multiple entities.

Best for: Manufacturing and factory HR teams managing shift-based and geographically distributed employees.

Skip if: Your priority is deeper talent management or advanced employee engagement.

Pricing: Tiered and generally based on employee count and selected features.

ZingHR — Best for Enterprise Mobile-First Deployments

ZingHR provides an enterprise HCM platform covering hire-to-retire processes, attendance, performance, payroll, and analytics. It also supports organisations operating across multiple countries.

Best for: Large organisations managing complex HR operations across India and international locations.

Skip if: You need a particularly fast implementation or have limited tolerance for a longer rollout.

Pricing: Quote-based, depending on deployment and modules.

Pocket HRMS — Best for Small Businesses

Pocket HRMS is designed around relatively simple HR and payroll management. Its platform covers payroll, attendance, leave, documents, and employee queries.

Best for: Small businesses looking for straightforward HR and payroll management.

Skip if: You expect complex workflows or rapid expansion across multiple entities.

Pricing: Employee-based and dependent on the selected package.

greytHR — Best for SMB Payroll and Compliance

greytHR is one of India's established payroll platforms and is widely used by small and mid-sized organisations. It focuses on payroll, statutory compliance, payslips, leave, attendance, and employee self-service.

Best for: Small businesses that primarily need dependable payroll and compliance management.

Skip if: You require highly customised workflows or complex multi-entity operations.

Pricing: Varies by employee count and package.

Darwinbox — Best for Large Enterprise Conglomerates

Darwinbox provides a broad HCM platform covering areas such as attendance, payroll, performance, recruitment, and employee management. Its mobile experience and configurable workflows are key parts of its offering.

Best for: Large enterprises consolidating multiple HR systems into one platform.

Skip if: Your priority is a very short implementation cycle.

Pricing: Custom and quote-based.

Keka — Best for Fast-Growing Companies

Keka is positioned as a modern HR and payroll platform for growing organisations. It covers payroll, attendance, hiring, employee records, documents, and compliance.

Its interface is one of its stronger selling points, particularly for companies where employee adoption is important.

Best for: Growing technology and services companies looking for an easy-to-use HR platform.

Skip if: You need highly customised implementation support.

Pricing: Depends on employee count and selected plan.

PeopleStrong — Best for Enterprise Talent Management

PeopleStrong is an enterprise HCM platform with strong capabilities in talent management, succession planning, workforce management, and employee operations.

Best for: Large organisations prioritising talent management and workforce planning.

Skip if: You are a smaller company looking for a low-cost HRMS.

Pricing: Generally quote-based, with implementation costs depending on the scope.

BambooHR — Best for Global and Remote-First Teams

BambooHR is a global HR platform known for its clean interface, employee records, time-off management, and core HR capabilities.

For Indian organisations, however, its biggest limitation is localisation. It does not provide native India payroll capabilities covering requirements such as PF, ESI, PT, and TDS.

Best for: Global and remote-first organisations managing employees outside India.

Skip if: India-specific payroll and statutory compliance are central requirements.

Pricing: Quote-based and generally charged per employee.

What Should Indian Businesses Look For?

The right HR software depends less on the number of features and more on how well those features work together.

For a payroll manager, attendance data should flow into payroll without repeated reconciliation. Employee information entered during onboarding should also become available to payroll and other HR functions without duplicate data entry.

Indian businesses should therefore pay particular attention to statutory compliance, multi-entity support, attendance integration, payroll accuracy, employee self-service, implementation support, and reporting.

Price also deserves careful attention. A low monthly subscription can become expensive if implementation, customisation, integrations, or additional modules carry separate charges.

Final Verdict

There is no single HR software that is perfect for every organisation.

HROne is a strong choice for Indian mid-market and enterprise companies looking for connected HR, payroll, compliance, attendance, and analytics. Zoho People works well for businesses already invested in the Zoho ecosystem, while factoHR is particularly relevant for manufacturing and blue-collar operations.

greytHR remains a practical option for SMB payroll, Keka suits growing companies that prioritise user experience, and Darwinbox and PeopleStrong are better suited to larger enterprises with broader HCM requirements.

For international or remote-first teams, BambooHR remains an option, although Indian payroll localisation needs to be considered separately.

Ultimately, the best HR platform is the one that reduces manual work rather than simply adding another dashboard. Payroll, attendance, employee data, compliance, and HR workflows should work together. That connective tissue is what can make an HRMS genuinely valuable to the people using it every day.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.